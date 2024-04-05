A Cocktail Bar From Two Nightlife Pros Has Shuttered and More Closings

In this weekly column, Eater documents the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com.

April 5

Clinton Hill: Specialty sandwich shop Mekelburg’s has closed after a decade. Owner Daniel Mekelburg announced the closure in an Instagram post. He did not cite a reason for closing but said that the business would be moving some of its pantry items and its trivia nights, to Guevara’s, a vegan cafe across the street run by Mekelburg’s wife, Alicia Guevara. Mekelburg’s has a second location in Domino Park, which is still open. 293 Grand Avenue, near Clifton Place

East Village: Coffee shop and bakery Avenue Cafe has closed after opening at this address in October, EV Grieve reports. The last day was March 30. 102 St. Marks Place, between Avenue A and First Avenue

Midtown East: Anto, a fine dining restaurant that took over a famed Midtown address, has closed after a year. The Korean restaurant announced on Instagram last week that its last day would be Sunday, March 31. No reason was provided for the closure. The owner, entrepreneur Tony Park, runs franchises of Angelina Bakery, Paris Baguette, and Essen. The building was previously home to Felidia, the restaurant from Lidia Bastianich. 243 E. 58th Street, near Second Avenue

Tribeca: Belle Reve, a bar and restaurant started by two nightlife professionals has closed. The bar’s longtime home was sold in February for $5 million, and developers have put forth a proposal to turn the property into a new apartment complex. The business announced the closure on Instagram in March: “We tried to stall until the new owners of the corner had all their needed and necessary approvals.” The bar’s founders, Bill Gilroy, behind the cocktail bar Employees Only, and Paul Gerard, a chef at Soho House, opened Belle Reve in 2015. 305 Church Street, at Walker Street