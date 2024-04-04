‘The Bear’ Season 3 Features New York-Insider Cameos

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear, the Bear’s writers know their audience. The show, which since its inception has been a food media darling for its honest portrayal of the restaurant industry, turns its attention to the high-stakes of fine dining openings by poking fun at restaurant critics (cue that one scene in Ratatouille).

New York faces make a cameo in a preview clip of season 3 of the Emmy-winning FX show. And while national audiences may not recognize some of them, it’s a wink to New Yorkers or at least a subset of media insiders.

In a leaked then deleted clip from the upcoming season, Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) and his brother, Ted (Ricky Staffieri) talk in the back of the Bear — the new restaurant that opened at the end of season 2. In the clip, the Faks unveil a surprise to Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White): The camera apparently pans over to framed portraits of critics, and it seems the brothers have written a few words under each critic’s name, Eater Chicago reports.

There are two women named “Eliza Cameron”: One is listed as a blogger and photographer — the photo is of Sue Chan, food industry vet and former brand director at Momofuku. A second “Eliza” is noted as “mysterious”: “She wrote a couple food books. Didn’t read, though,” the photo reads. A third photograph is of Julian Black, a former assistant general manager at New York’s famed Carbone and currently at Prince Street Hospitality, which includes wildly popular Brooklyn pizzerias, Lucali and Baby Luc. The array also includes New Yorker writer Naomi Fry, who writes about pop culture. Fry clarified on X yesterday, that her picture is the only extent to which she is featured on the new season. Notably, though New York has plenty of food critics to pick from, none are pictured in the show, probably for obvious reasons. Beyond it being funny, some critics, even today, remain anonymous —though most restaurants that care still manage to find photos to put up in their kitchens, just as portrayed in the show’s scene.

Further into the clip, the pan shows a photo of a man in a suit and tie named “Philip Smart,” who is Chris Black of the podcast How Long Gone and a regular contributor to Vox Media sibling publication the Strategist, who occasionally also covers dining out. Not all of the text is legible, but viewers might be able to make out: “He’s from Atlanta, Doesn’t know shit about Chicago. Tough Guy?” The photo also reads: “Likes room temp water. He’s fake sophisticated.”

The clip suggests this season of the Bear could be about positioning for the top — perhaps even for its own James Beard Awards. It would make sense given that the awards ceremony is held in Chicago, where the show is set.

Back in 2015, the Beards moved from New York to Chicago through at least 2027 — an agreement landed millions of dollars in sponsorships secured through Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism organization.

And it reflects that Chicago — and other cities that are not New York – are coming for New York’s ego (at least according to the Oscars of the food world, which did not name New York a contender for any national chef awards this year or last, a major upset). Then this past year, Michelin bundled New York’s awards with Washington, D.C., and Chicago for the first time.

Will season three of the Bear continue the pile-on when it comes to New York’s reputation as the country’s best place to dine? We’ll have to wait until June to find out.