A Former Carbone Manager Opens a Brooklyn Bar

Bar Madonna takes its name not from the religious icon or pop singer, but managing partner Eric Madonna, an alum of the Modern. The Williamsburg cocktail bar, located at 367 Metropolitan Avenue, near Havemeyer Street, is a collaboration with co-owner Ray Rando, a former manager at Carbone, whom Madonna met years back when both worked at Lupa, once co-owned by Mario Batali. At this Italian American venture of their own, there are several cocktails, including Italian pastry-shaped Jell-O shots. A kitchen menu, designed by chef Rob Zwirz (an alum of Marc Forgione’s One Fifth), includes a meatball Parm, wings with Calabrian hot sauce, and oxtail croquettes with blood orange marmalade. The space includes art from KidSuper, a clothing brand (Madonna is also a fashion world DJ).

Ignacio Mattos has exited Nine Orchard

As of the end of March, the chef has left the Lower East Side hotel — a move that’s been in the works for some time. His restaurant, Corner Bar, and cocktail bar the Swan Room, will remain as-is and continue to use his recipes. His long-promised tasting menu spot, Amado Grill, is kaput — at least at Nine Orchard.

A new Korean cocktail bar is on the way

New-school Korean bars are popping up left and right, putting a spotlight not just on soju, but also homemade makgeolli and imported sool. Orion Bar (157 Suydam Street, at Central Avenue) is one of them. The bar, named after the Korean “choco pie” company, is coming to Bushwick this spring. It comes from owners Irene Yoo, a master soju swirler, who also has a cookbook on the way, and her partner Nick Dodge, behind the cocktails at the Nitehawk movie theaters. There are kimchi patty melts and other salty snacks, along with shots of clam juice and ramen broth. Ahead of the opening, the owners are looking to raise $85,000 to hire staff and build out the bar. — Luke Fortney, reporter

Kilts and cocktails with Hawksmoor and the Dead Rabbit

British steakhouse Hawksmoor will head to cocktail bar the Dead Rabbit, for a Tartan Day celebration that includes cheese and haggis toasties; on April 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. “Yes, you might even spot a kilt or two,” a spokesperson hints.