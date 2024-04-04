Spring has sprung which means openings are on the horizon. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in April 2024. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

April 4

Astoria: The name says it all — Hei Tiki Sushi and Bar looks to Tiki references for inspiration at this new Queens sushi spot. 34-20 Broadway, at 35th Street

East Village: Yokox Omakase has opened, serving a 15-course omakase for $89; the restaurant awaits its liquor license, and eventually plans to offer a sake menu, according to EV Grieve. 41 Avenue B, between Third and Fourth streets

Greenwich Village: Balkan Streat, a Balkan bakery, closed its Greenwich Village location — after just a few months in business. Now, owners William Djuric and Jason Correa have flipped the space into Burgerhead, a fast-casual concept specializing in, yes, burgers — plus, chile cheese fries and fried chicken sandwiches. 353 Sixth Avenue, at West Washington Place

Greenwich Village: Serpentine is now open, serving drinks with names like Wally (mezcal, cucumber, and habanero) and Penicillin (Aberfeldy, ginger, honey, and allspice dram) and a menu of burgers, lobster BLTs, fondue, oysters, and olives. It comes from the same team behind fratty pub Fiddlesticks, also in the neighborhood. 64 Greenwich Avenue, near West 11th Street

Long Island City: Terrone Restaurant & Pizzeria, has opened, a restaurant opened by Cristiano Rossi, who also owns the next-door Santa Chiara Cafe. 5203 Center Boulevard, at Borden Avenue

Long Island City: A new location for Chinese restaurant, Jiang Nan has opened; the restaurant has locations in Jersey City, the East Village, and Flushing, the latter of which has a Bib Gourmand. 27-19 Thomson Avenue, at Jackson Avenue

Nomad: Suzanne Cupps worked at Untitled at the Whitney before heading up the kitchen at 232 Bleecker, a full-service restaurant from the Dig Inn salad team. Now, she’s focused on something more personal, stepping out with her first restaurant of her own with Lola’s, a name referencing the Tagalog word for grandmother. The menu isn’t exclusively Filipino, however, dishes like sesame milk bread with pimento cheese and ribs with Carolina barbecue sauce, reference Cupps’s southern roots. 2 W. 28th Street, at Fifth Avenue

Soho: Lucia Pizza started in Sheepshead Bay in 2022, before expanding last year with a second location in Soho. Owner Salvatore Carlino, who grew up in the family pizza business before going off on his own, is now trying something new with Lucia Alimentari. Attached to the Soho slice shop, by day there’s coffee, baked goods, a daily sandwich menu, and retail. The plan is to have rotating bakers, starting with Marisa Akemi Nakamura, an alum of the Smile, who will be in residence for the next three months. Once the wine and beer approval fully kick in, starting at 5:30 p.m. the space will transform into a bar. 301 West Broadway, at Canal Street

Upper East Side: In its newly relocated home, Café Boulud is even fancier than the first Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote in a first look. Now, there’s a separate restaurant, Maison Barnes, to has opened housed in the same space with a distinct menu. 100 E. 63rd Street, near Park Avenue

Upper East Side: Tha Phraya, takes its name from the the Phraya River. Dishes look to Bangkok, Thailand. 1553 Second Avenue, near East 81 Street

Upper West Side: EA Dumpling is now open, with a menu of pot stickers, boiled dumplings, soup dumplings, and noodles; it’s the third location of the chain, with the others located in Midtown East and Murray Hill. 201 Amsterdam Avenue, between West 69th and 70th Streets

West Brighton: Classic-style Italian restaurant, Don Roberto’s, opened earlier this year, on Staten Island. 616 Forest Avenue, at Oakland Avenue

West Village: Gelato shop Sofia’s is now open on Hudson Street replacing a short-lived kakigori dessert spot. 496 Hudson Street, at Christopher Street

Williamsburg: Animal, a new queer bar, has opened in Williamsburg. The bar is run by Jim Morrison Hevert, co-owner of the Exely, another queer bar in north Brooklyn, and Ashton Correa, formerly with the Ace Hotel. It had been home to the Breakers, which closed in January. 307 Meeker Avenue, at Frost Street

Williamsburg: Bar Madonna takes its name, not from the religious icon or pop singer, but managing partner and alum of the Modern, Eric Madonna. The Williamsburg cocktail bar is a collaboration with Ray Rando, a former manager at Carbone, whom Madonna met years back when both worked at Lupa, once co-owned by Mario Batali. Look for a meatball Parm, wings with Calabrian hot sauce, and Italian pastry-shaped Jell-O shots on the menu. 367 Metropolitan Avenue, near Havemeyer Street