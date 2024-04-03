Here Are NYC’s 2024 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Finalists

The James Beard Foundation announced this year’s list of semifinalists for the 2024 annual food awards in January followed by, a month later, its New York pick for the America’s Classic distinction, Sylvia’s, the Harlem institution. Now, today, a list of finalists has arrived, including chefs from Kono, Sofreh, and Harana Market upstate.

Winners will be announced in a ceremony in Chicago, taking place this year on June 10 (Eater will also livestream.)

A lot was riding on this year’s New York awards in particular: In 2023, not a single New York chef received an award for the national categories, a snub that had never happened since the award’s inception in 1991. For 2024, the trend remains. No New York restaurant is up for Best New Restaurant, despite spots like Foul Witch and Foxface Natural making it to the semifinals. Superiority Burger, up for a separate category of Outstanding Restaurant, also did not make the cut. Outstanding Bar, for which Double Chicken Please and All Night Skate were being considered, did not move to the next round. New York did not get a nod for Outstanding Chef or Pastry Chef. Nor did New York get national recognition for its Outstanding Restaurateur — Bryan Chunton and Pei Wei (of Zaab Zaab and Zaab Zaab Talay) and Ravi DeRossi, were semifinalists.

In 2021, the foundation subjected itself to an internal audit, intended to set forth better ways to make the decision-making process more equitable. Nevertheless, the food world’s Oscars subsequently continued to make headlines, when, last year, one chef was disqualified from the category, while another was investigated for posts made on their personal social media.

Here’s who made it to the finalist round in New York City and New York state:

Outstanding Bakery

Mel the Bakery (Hudson, New York)

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Waxlight Bar à Vin (Buffalo, New York)

Outstanding Hospitality

Melba’s

Emerging Chef

Fariyal Abdullahi, Hav & Mar

Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction (Buffalo, New York)

Best Chef: New York State

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh

Atsushi Kono, Kono

Chris Mauricio, Harana Market (Accord, New York)

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill

Jeremy Salamon, Agi’s Counter

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.