Takeaways, Surprises, and Slights From the NYT '100 Best Restaurants' List

Critic Pete Wells released his 100 Best Restaurants in New York City today for the New York Times, capturing the attention of just about everyone who cares about places to eat in New York. It’s the second year that he’s compiled the list — and there are lots of takeaways.

Kicking things off: It’s also the second year that Tatiana is number one. Late last year, Eater asked if the hype train can keep on running at Kwame Onwuachi’s groundbreaking restaurant: Turns out, the answer is yes.

“You might as well learn Icelandic while you’re at it, because you’re going to be waiting a while,” Wells says of the restaurant. He also points out that people’s handwringing over trying to get reservations anywhere but here may be a bit overblown, as “Tatiana remains among the very few places in town where reservations are truly hard to come by.”

Blanca, open since January, made the number two slot: The Bushwick tasting menu restaurant reopened by the Roberta’s crew is now helmed by Victoria Blamey: The talented chef has been a favorite of Pete Wells, who deemed her first solo restaurant, the now closed Mena, a critic’s pick Before that, he awarded three stars to Gotham while she was head chef.

Among surprises, the restaurant from a Noma co-founder, Mads Reflund’s head-turning Ilis in Greenpoint, didn’t make the list. In addition, Wells did not include the well-regarded Raf’s from Mary Attea, pastry chef Camari Mick, Jennifer Vitagliano, and Nicole Vitagliano. He also dropped the team’s Michelin-starred Musket Room. On the heels of the sudden closing of respected newcomer, Mischa, Wells didn’t include Alex Stupak’s Empellon. And while there are plenty of super casual restaurants that made the cut, Wells decided to name only one pizzeria — Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana — and exactly zero New York-style pizzerias. Wells also did not include Scarr’s Pizza from Scarr Pimentel, despite its new location and long lines, though it made last year’s list.

Here are a few more takeaways from the Times’s 100 Best Restaurants picks, set up by the numbers. (Wells noted that he revisited all the restaurants on this list in the past 12 months except for La Piraña Lechonera and Queens Night Market).