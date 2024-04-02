New York Institution Sammy’s Roumanian Is Finally Reopening

New York institution Sammy’s Roumanian is returning, on April 22, to its new home on 112 Stanton Street, near Essex Street, on the Lower East Side.

Over its fifty years in operation, the restaurant was known for its Jewish Romanian steakhouse dishes and party atmosphere that became something of New York lore. During COVID, it was impossible to capture even a fragment of the feeling (and schmaltz) through to-go culture; the restaurant became a pandemic casualty.

When it closed in 2021 on Chrystie Street, David Zimmerman, the son of Stan Zimmerman, who previously ran it, vowed he would relocate. Glimmers of a return to the neighborhood surfaced last year when he had applied for a liquor license on Orchard Street, but the space didn’t end up working out.

Now, he’s made good on the promise, with a revival on Passover weekend in its new location. Zimmerman tells Eater that everything — the menu, the staff, and sometimes controversial performances — will remain the same. The biggest move may be that for the first time, he plans to launch weekend brunch, which he feels the new location, with greater foot traffic, can better support. Needless to say, if the vodka-sloshed days of yore are any indication, it’ll be a boozy beginning.

The space is comparable in size, with around 70-something seats, and will continue to be set up as a mix of long tables and round ones: As always, it’s a place better suited for group dining. “It’s about two feet narrower, but longer,” he says. “It has more of a neighborhood vibe; we’re right by Yonah Schimmel’s Knish Bakery, Russ & Daughters, and near Katz’s — more in the mix.”

“People would tell you that the food didn’t really matter, that Sammy’s was about the experience. And, to a certain extent, that was true. But the menu could still make a heart flutter,” New York Magazine eulogized when it closed.

Whenever a space holds a certain type of nostalgia — that was lived in for so long like a favorite sweatshirt left in a community center basement — it can be hard to replicate through new construction. “I guess that’s always the question,” says Zimmerman. But he’s trying his darndest — the photographs that collaged nearly every inch of the old Sammy’s were saved and will go back up on the walls. Meanwhile, he’s working on finding a home for the vintage signage. He’ll keep tinkering with it all until opening day. Ultimately, he says, the interior design moves can only help so much — it comes down to the regulars: “The customers will define it, by bringing the same vibe.”

“It feels like the Twilight Zone, like we’ve turned back the clocks to when we closed — hopefully, it won’t feel different or new, because everyone has been the same in the meantime,” says Zimmerman.

Sammy’s Roumanian will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. — on the weekends, winding down begins at midnight. Reservations can made by calling +1-646-410-2427. The restaurant will start with Friday and Saturday service through May and launch full-time operations in June.