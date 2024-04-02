A Tokyo Sushi Chef Is Coming to Town. He Wants Your $1,000.

Were you pre-approved for a credit card in the last 30 days? Good, because Hidefumi Namba is coming to town. The Tokyo sushi chef, known for his eight-seat, referral-only restaurant Sushi Namba, is serving a 20-course omakase that will surely go down as one of New York’s most expensive dinners: It costs $1,000 per person. The price includes tax, tip, a glass of sake, and fish flown in from Japan’s Toyosu Market for the event.

The pop-up takes place over five nights starting on May 2. The host is Sendo, a sushi counter opening this spring, at 876 Sixth Avenue and West 31st Street, from Sushi Nakazawa and Sushi Ginza Onodera alum, chef Kevin Ngo. The event is also a preview of a members-only restaurant, Ura, that Namba is opening in Miami. Compared to the cost of membership there — $10,000 — his 20-course dinner might seem like a bargain.

A Chinatown staple heads to Bushwick for a night

Nha Trang One, a Vietnamese restaurant open in Manhattan Chinatown since 1992, is headed to Bushwick for one night this month. The popular shop will serve its banh mi, beef pho, spring rolls, and taro shrimp cakes from the kitchens of La Cantine, a French cafe at 60 St. Nicholas Avenue, and Willoughby Avenue. The pop-up takes place on Monday, April 8 from 6 p.m. until the food is gone.

Long lines, captive customers

Greenpoint residents who live near Radio Bakery are capitalizing on the restaurant’s crowds: Neighbors are selling vintage clothes, children’s toys, and discounted kitchenware to captive customers stuck in the bakery’s long lines, which stretch down India Street most weekend afternoons, according to Greenpointers.

Like running around and eating food?

Registration is open for the Street Vendor Project’s annual scavenger hunt, starting this year on May 4. The local non-profit puts on the annual event to spotlight the city’s estimated 20,000 street vendors. To compete, teams of up to 10 individuals complete challenges that include visiting vendors, eating food, and answering trivia.