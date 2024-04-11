Dine With the Creator of ‘Sex and the City’ This Month

Candace Bushnell, the creator of Sex and the City, is back with her one-woman dinner and a show, “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City,” from April 23 to 27, held at Cafe Carlyle, the uptown hotel restaurant and supper club that first opened in 1955. Cosmos will flow freely, the event page promises. The menu is priced at $95 for a two-course meal at a table, with a minimum spend of $50 if you prefer bar seating; book tickets online. Meanwhile, downtown, Delmonico’s is also collaborating with the TV legend. From April 20 through May 31, a percentage of sales of a pink version of the Baked Alaska and a Cosmopolitan will go to Bushnell’s charity of choice, the Retreat: a women’s domestic violence shelter in the Hamptons.

Bubble tea shops with South Asian spins

Writer Mahira Rivers, of the dessert newsletter, Sweet City, takes a look at bubble tea shops in New York gaining traction with the South Asian Muslim community. Highlighted in the newsletter are spots like PYO Chai, in Hempstead, Long Island, which puts culturally relevant flavor spins on the drink, with cardamom and clove infusions, and kulfi as a topping.

A brisket competition for Queens

The Brisket King competition returns to Astoria on April 17, held at Pig Beach. The event features names throughout the tristate, including Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and Blue Smoke, as well as vendors serving Thai and Caribbean interpretations. Tickets start at $70 for all-you-can-eat brisket and drinks.

This boozy ice cream shop is heading for Astoria

Tipsy Scoop, will open its sixth location, this time in Astoria, 38-15 23rd Avenue, at Steinway Street, on May 4. An opening flavor of boozy baklava, chosen by fans, will be distinct to this location.