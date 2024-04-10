Michelin Announces 10 New York Restaurants Up for 2024 Awards

The Michelin Guide announced on Tuesday the latest update to its New York dining guide, which includes 10 new restaurants that could be up for a Michelin award in the fall.

The anonymous panel added 10 restaurants from Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx: The list includes Fish Cheek’s West Village sibling, Bangkok Supper Club that opened last fall, with cooking from Bangkok native, Max Wittawat; East Village sustainable sushi omakase spot, Bar Miller; Puerto Rican restaurant, Barrio, that opened in the Bronx in 2020; Greenpoint’s Cecily, from Estela and the Four Horsemen alums; the new location and new chefs behind Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare; and French restaurant, L’abeille à Côté, from the folks behind the more formal l’abeille and Sushi Ichimura. Other restaurants include Moono from the Jua team, praised for its Pyongyang noodle soup; tiny, secret subway-level Nōksu that elicited a controversial New York Times review; 18-course Edomae-style sushi restaurant in Williamsburg, Shota Omakase; and Cobble Hill Thai spot, Untable.

It’s the first collection of Michelin recommended restaurants of the year for New York; the last go-round was October, just before the Michelin awards in November. It’s a way to track where Michelin inspectors are dining, though it doesn’t guarantee a Bib Gourmand or a Michelin star to have been included in the updates. The publication calls the ten additions “delicious and wallet-friendly.”

Michelin’s New York dining guide consists of more than 300 restaurants added in previous years, down from 400 last year. Michelin has not yet announced a date for the Michelins or the more affordable Bib Gourmands, or whether, like last year, New York’s awards will be bundled with Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Eater has reached out for more information.