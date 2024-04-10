Where Chocolate Chip Cookies Break Away From the Competition

Last summer, my mother announced she was “over chocolate chip cookies.” I was at a loss. Could such a thing be possible? How?

I swore I’d find one that restored her faith (and senses). And I did. It was a flat, relatively thin, 5½-inch wide, Maldon-sprinkled, chewy disc of dough splotched with molten milk and dark chocolate — Valrhona chocolate, to be precise. (It makes a qualitative difference, trust me.) This exceptional cookie resides at a small, brightly glowing bakery with a hot-pink awning on a quiet side street of Alphabet City called the Pastry Box. Tiara Bennett opened it without much fanfare at the end of June.

The shop isn’t just home to the perfected classic chocolate chip cookie; it’s where you’ll find the perfected classic brownie along with the perfected classic black-and-white cookie.

“It’s classic favorites with premium flavors: That’s our catch,” Bennett says.

It’s a bold and refreshing catch if you consider the present proximate bakery landscape. The last couple of years have seen a yeast-like blooming of related businesses in the East Village, each of which has a singular, well-developed concept. We’ve got Librae, Lady Wong, Red Gate Bakery, Smør Bakery, and From Lucie, all within close range.

As special and specialized as each place is, sometimes, all we want is something that takes us back to the Nestle Toll House and Duncan Hines days of youth — but we want it to be the very best possible version of those portals to nostalgia and comfort.

Bennett studied pastry in culinary school, and worked in that department at restaurants like Legacy, Maialino, Café Boulud, and Daniel, so she has all the requisite training to do the most intricate and delicate viennoiserie, technically correct of baguettes and refined of multi-textured entremets.

“The most influential restaurants in my career were French. I can’t get around it, and I just love the way French do pastry, honestly.” But, “even when we do go into the galettes and the croissants,” she says, teasing their imminent arrival at her bakery, “there’s going to be, still, a super classic aspect to them, but just what everyone will love.”

She was a late bloomer, professionally. A native Brooklynite, Bennett didn’t begin baking until her late 20s, training wheels on. “I started doing box cakes and then I was really good at those. And then I started trying from scratch recipes, and I really, really enjoyed it.”

At the time, she was working at the front desk of a Hilton hotel in Manhattan. And she observed how many people would come in with samples of baked goods to serve guests for breakfast. Bennett had an awakening. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, there is such a market out there for this, and to supply hotels,’” she says. “We always needed an emergency cake or a VIP amenity for the rooms.”

This realization set her future in motion: She knew she wanted to start a baking business. First stop, the International Culinary Center. “I was always striving to be the best, get the highest grades, even though no restaurant really cares about your culinary school grades and all of that stuff.” She won every award possible except one, “because my average wasn’t over a 95,” she says, almost as if she’s still beating herself up for that. Next stop, restaurants — restaurants with Michelin ambitions, specifically. “What really pushed me into going into fine dining, to really taking it to the next level,” she says, was that “every plate has to be gorgeous, but you still only have seven minutes for each ticket.”

The pandemic pushed her into the next phase. When she found herself without a job due to the necessary restaurant closures, Bennett baked at home and sold her goods town-crier style. She and her best friend “would go outside every Saturday and Sunday and scream, ‘Pastry pop-up!’ at the top of our lungs, with flyers, and pass them out on the corner,” she recalls. She was able to pick up some restaurant work again, eventually landing at the wine bar Sip + Co. in Central Park where she met her business partner, Chin Keong-Mong.

Simultaneously, she was taking a crash course in running a business. She enrolled in Janelle Copeland’s online Passion to Profit program, which teaches bakers how to operate a profitable enterprise. Bennett also swears by the Harvard Business Review’s Mental Toughness Collection. “It was very life-changing,” she says. “That book is one of the best books that I’ve ever read.”

Although she had her heart set on opening her brick-and-mortar in Brooklyn, it wasn’t in the budget and when she saw the space in the East Village, it felt right. Six months in, the Pastry Box is easing into its role as a neighborhood bakery. Anyone’s welcome to place a custom cake order for whatever the occasion and Bennett continues to develop her wholesale business as per that initial observation at the Hilton.

In the meantime, it’s hard to keep the mini apple pies and slices of loaf cake from flying out the door. “I feel like there’s just this inflow with the grassroots way that I’ve built this business,” she says. “And I would rather just really build a community base and grow that, over going super viral, because I feel like you go viral and you can fade out, but when you have a community and a neighborhood that really supports you, that’s longevity.”

On a late Friday afternoon a few weeks ago, I was contemplating what to order when a family of regulars walked in, a couple with their toddler. One of his parents ordered the last triple cheese scone I had my eye on. “Do you know what you want?” The father asked their son. The child pressed his face to the case, closing in on the stack of extra-large chocolate-chip cookies under their bell jar and pointed to them. He’d made his choice. “Do you think the cookie’s big enough?” I asked. “No.” He answered, tilting his head and throwing me a silly grin. I couldn’t have agreed more, and I think my mom would second that.