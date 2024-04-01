This Popular Scandinavian Bakery Is Opening in Brooklyn

A popular Scandinavian bakery is headed to Brooklyn this year. Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard, the owners of Smør, are opening a second location of their Manhattan restaurant at 18 Putnam Avenue, between Downing Street and Grand Avenue, in Clinton Hill. The business will operate as a bakery during the day and as a restaurant with small plates in the evening. The owners opened the original Smør in East Village in 2019 and followed up with a bakery down the street a few years later. The new location, opening this summer, will be their first storefront in Brooklyn.

Do you want fries with that?

For the last decade, the answer at Superiority Burger has been “not an option.” But starting this week, the popular restaurant will serve lunch, Monday to Friday, from noon to 3:30 p.m. French fries are on the menu, and so is the vegan cheesesteak from the original location.

A Korean fine dining restaurant shuts down

The fine dining restaurant that took over Lidia Bastianich’s famed Felidia has closed after a year. Anto, a Korean restaurant with upscale tabletop grilling, announced on Instagram last week that its last day would be Sunday, March 31. No reason was provided for the closure. The owner was Tony Park, a Korean Italian entrepreneur who runs franchises of Angelina Bakery, Paris Baguette, and Essen.