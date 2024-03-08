Did Michelin-Starred Sushi Noz Serve a Female Customer Smaller Portions for the Same Price?

It’s the best of times or the worst of times to be a restaurant on TikTok. You’re either living the good life, like Golden Diner and Win Son, which have seen a recent boom in business. Or, you’re out in the dog house, like Sushi Noz.

Late last month, a travel influencer trashed the two-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant in a widely viewed video. The influencer, Luis Carlos Zaragoza, claims that Sushi Noz served a female member of his party smaller portions and charged the same price: about $700 after a wine pairing. The TikTok video has since been viewed almost 7 million times.

“The only woman in our group was told she would be getting smaller portions,” Zaragoza says in the video. “If the price also hasn’t been adjusted to account for the smaller portions, then everyone should receive the same amount.”

While some omakase restaurants, including Sukiyabashi Jiro in Jiro Dreams of Sushi, serve women smaller portions of rice “to compliment their hands,” Sushi Noz says that wasn’t the case. The upscale restaurant allows its customers to have their sushi with less rice — to make sure they can finish the full 20- to 22-course menu without getting too full — but it’s “optional” and “not gendered in any way,” a spokesperson says.

“In a traditional Japanese restaurant like ours, cultural and language barriers naturally lead to misunderstandings from time to time,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Zaragoza, an influencer based in Los Angeles and New York, claims to have eaten at Sushi Noz several times before. This was his first time back since the Japanese restaurant was awarded a second Michelin star last fall. “Sushi Noz is definitely not worth the special trip it once was,” he says.

In addition to the portions, he cited other complaints, like wines that “came out at awkward times” and a miscommunication over a discarded piece of nigiri.

Since 2018, the restaurant from chef Nozomu Abe has been known for its 12- to 14-course omakase. Dinner, which costs $550 per person, before optional wine pairings priced at $200 or $370, consists of small plates, nigiri, miso soup, tamago, and dessert.

And while a TikTok takedown might move the needle for a smaller business, the six-year-old Japanese restaurant is unaffected. “We have not seen any change in any reviews or reservations,” a spokesperson says.

See the restaurant’s full statement here:

“The meal begins with five or six otsumami (small plates), which can be quite filling on their own. Before the sushi section of the menu begins, the chef will often ask first-time guests if they prefer smaller rice portions, an offer which they are more than welcome to decline. This is done out of consideration for the guest, to make sure they are able to enjoy the full progression of the omakase menu without becoming too full. In a traditional Japanese restaurant like ours, cultural and language barriers naturally lead to misunderstandings from time to time — that being said, this is the first time in six years that we’ve heard of these actions interpreted this way, which couldn’t have been further from the chef’s intentions.”