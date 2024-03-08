Uptown’s Pricey Pasta Spot for Jay-Z, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Trump Has Closed

Open since the 1990s, celebrity magnet Nello on the Upper East Side, has closed; Page Six reports that the restaurant owes $5 million in unpaid rent and over $240,000 to Con Edison.

Owned by Thomas Makkos, Nello allegedly hasn’t been paying the rent since 2019, a source told Page Six. A sign from the New York City Marshal states that the “landlord has legal possession of the premises.”

Despite the payment drama, Nello may not be dead in the water. A spokesperson told the publication that they are “still negotiating” and “hope to reopen.” Eater has reached out for more information.

With dishes like a $275 market-price truffle pasta, $75 lobster, and a $45 sausage and penne plate, the overpriced restaurant was a draw for celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyonce, Sting, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Uma Thurman, Harrison Ford, and Jennifer Aniston, among others. Donald Trump allegedly courted Melania there.

“Nello is the Upper East Side’s finest Italian dining establishment, catering to the world’s elite in a beautiful boutique space that is both casual and elegant,” reads the restaurant’s description of itself on Yelp. “The international jet set has long considered Nello a destination point on their global itinerary.”

By 2021, the restaurant allegedly owed $2 million in back rent, while in 2020, it was reported that the “millionaire owner” didn’t pay staff what they were owed as they shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic. In 2019, a single woman sitting alone at the bar was banned, “due to a crackdown on hookers.” In 2017, the restaurant filed bankruptcy and faced criminal contempt charges for not paying a consultant fee of $100,000.

The food was never a draw. In 2010, critic Sam Sifton of the New York Times gave Nello a goose egg, noting the food was abominable, Eater reported: “The risotto is flavorless, the mushrooms, gritty, the chicken livers, ‘sawdusty.’ The artichokes ‘tasted of shirt cardboard,’ the vitello tonnato of sliced shoe, while the lobster ravioli was ‘so tasteless it might have been prop food for an advertisement.’ And a dinner for four is $600.” Nevertheless, he described the setting as “extremely pleasant.”

Founder of Nello, Nello Balan, “the pricey pasta king,” died at the age of 64 in May 2023. “He leaves behind grieving loved ones, a slew of lawsuits, and memories of how he made 696 Madison Avenue the place to see the stars,” the Post wrote. He spent the last years of his life, “traveling around the world, including living in Rome for a year with his girlfriend, Princess Rita von Boncompagni Ludovisi.”

Balan had long been hands off of his namesake restaurant. Back in 2015, Nello gave up the restaurant to his partner, Makkos, in a contentious split. “it was like a marriage that didn’t work,” he told the Post, “and I made the decision to get out.” He said he still owned 50 percent of Nello but was no longer involved in running it.

By 2020, he was focused on a new project in what had been a Floyd Cardoz restaurant in Soho. The pandemic and his own health issues sidelined the project for good.