New York Bakery Caught Passing Off Dunkin’ Donuts As Its Own

Cindysnacks, a vegan market in Huntington, Long Island, took to Instagram claiming that the Savory Fig, a Patchogue-based baker, was allegedly attempting to pass off Dunkin’ Donuts products as homemade vegan and gluten-free donuts. The Division of Food Safety and Inspection department of New York and Suffolk County Department of Health are investigating the accusations, according to a Washington Post report. John Stengel, the owner of Cindysnacks, posted a photo of the doughnut delivery which appears to be garnished with “D” shaped sprinkles — if true, it would mean that not only was doughnut not homemade, but also had the potential to endanger people who have celiac disease.

Leyenda co-owner to open new bar

Ivy Mix, a co-owner of Leyenda, is opening a new “neighborhood wine bar” called Whoopsie Daisy. It’s a collaboration with Conor McKee, who co-owns the Crown Heights wine shop, Fiasco!, alongside Piper Kristensen, also a Fiasco! co-owner and partner in Oxalis and its forthcoming Laurel Bakery. Whoospie Daisy is set to launch by the end of March, at 225 Rogers Avenue, near President Street, in Crown Heights — replacing Branch Ofc, a cocktail bar which closed at the end of 2023. A spokesperson describes Whoopsie Daisy as a bar with a menu that “reflects the great care and intentions of selected vendors and their respective producers as well as the lineage of the team’s collective experiences as hospitality professionals.” There will be cheese, conservas, and other snacky items.

‘Bushwick Erewhon’ never existed

There is no Erewhon in Bushwick; in fact the exorbinately-priced grocery store doesn’t have any locations in New York. But a meme that circulated with more than a million TikTok views convinced some people into thinking City Fresh Market, off of Maria Hernandez Park, was one, the New York Times reports. That Erewhon executives have long-promised to expand to the East Coast did not aid in stopping the confusion.

Daniel Boulud launches beer

Restaurateur Daniel Boulud debuted a craft beer this week in collaboration with Hudson Valley Brewery, said to have notes of pink peppercorn, hibiscus, and tarragon. It’s on the menu at his seafood fine dining spot, Le Pavillion, in Midtown, as well as available for purchase from the brewery directly, a spokesperson says.