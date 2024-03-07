Slutty Vegan Is Opening in Greenwich Village This Month

Slutty Vegan, the vegan burger chain sensation that draws lines and, controversially calls its customers “sluts,” is opening its third location in New York City. It’s set to open on March 23, at 280 Bleecker Street, near Seventh Avenue South, in a 1870 square-foot storefront. The burger chain that first started in Atlanta, opened in Fort Greene in 2022 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony where fans camped out for hours to get a taste. It was followed by a location in Harlem.

Rockefeller Center is getting Bourke Street Bakery

Bourke Street Bakery is replacing a former Radio City Music Hall gift shop this spring, at 1270 Avenue of the Americas, located at street level. The Australian-born bakery landed in New York with an outpost in Nomad back in 2019, known for pastries like its sausage rolls, before stretching to several locations throughout the city, including Grand Central, Chelsea, and across the water in Jersey City. Perhaps it will capture some looking to fill the void of Lodi’s bakery, which has since been ditched.

Sandwich shop Alidoro is opening in LIC

What began in Soho in the 1980s, has stretched to outposts throughout the city, with the latest Alidoro coming to Queens. It’s headed for the JACX&CO food hall, in Long Island City, with several food stalls including a Bobwhite Counter, which neighbors new Chinese restaurant, Red Sorghum, in the same building.

This fancy UES market is opening in Queens

Also coming to Long Island City shortly, is Butterfield Market, an Upper East Side grocer, known for its high-quality, high-priced products — and its soft serve stand. LICTalk.com reports that it will take over a 10,000 square-foot space at 29-17 40th Avenue, at 30th Street, in the Dutch Kills portion of the neighborhood. “Despite the gentrification going on in this section of LIC, it seems a little higher end than the local folk are accustomed to, even the newer ones,” the publication purports. In 2022, the New York Times called this sliver of Queens, “low-key, low-slung, but not for much longer...”