A Vegan Vietnamese Takeout Opens — And More Openings

March 7

Astoria: Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks, a chain also available at CitiField, has arrived in Astoria. 37-03 31st Avenue, at 37th Street

Bed-Stuy: Swell Dive, a Bed-Stuy bar once known for its Filipino and Tex-Mex tacos, closed at the end of 2023, attributed to the pandemic. Two former employees relaunched the space at the start of this year, taking over from the previous owner Dennis Mendoza (though he will remain partner). In its new iteration, the team is focusing more on Filipino items, with cocktails using ingredients like calamansi and ube. 1013 Bedford Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue

Central Park: The Central Park Boathouse reopened on March 4, after shuttering in 2022. After hospitality spots jockeyed to take over the venue, open since 1954, it has gone corporate, now in the hands of the same catering company, Legends, that oversees the food options at Yankee Stadium. Dave Pasternack, formerly of seafood spot, Esca, is consulting on the menu that includes oysters Rockefeller, beef au poivre, and Yorkshire pudding, the New York Times reports.

Chinatown: Sen Saigon began as a stand at the vegan food festival, Vegandale. Now, husband-wife duo An Nguyen Hawks and Erik Hawks have opened their first restaurant in Chinatown. The small order-at-the-counter spot has a few communal tables and serves a Vietnamese menu that features items like a summer roll with a chickpea char siu filling, and tofu banh mi. The menu is not only vegan: There are plenty of options for those avoiding gluten, soy, and nuts. 150 East Broadway, near Rutgers Street, Chinatown

Chelsea: Bar Bonobo, a cocktail bar with “decadence of ’70’s Italian disco meets New York City,” opened recently. 184 Eighth Avenue, near West 19th Street

Chelsea: Chelsea Living Room, a bar with live music, has opened. There’s a “dirty martini dip” and cacio e pepe fried chicken on its snacks menu. Drinks were designed by an alum of the Musket Room. 243 W. 14th Street, near Eighth Avenue

East Village: Born out of the Williamsburg pizzeria, Leo, the team’s pop-up Apollo Bagels now has a home of its own. The bagels are so good, almost too good to even need to order the toppings, and the place has been mobbed from opening day. 242 E. 10th Street, near First Avenue

Fidi: Drip Coffee, which has locations in Brooklyn Heights, Williamsburg, and Soho, now has an outpost in the Financial District. 32 Old Slip, at Front Street

Flatiron: Siete is a new, upscale vegan Mexican spot from Guy Vaknin, known for founding the vegan Beyond Sushi chain. 37 W. 19th Street, near Fifth Avenue

Fort Greene: Sukh, a Fort Greene Thai restaurant designed in the style of a train car, has debuted from the team behind another Thai spot in the area, Nourish. It’s on the same block as two other newcomers to Fort Greene, wine bar-restaurant, Margot, and the forthcoming oyster spot, Strange Delight. 723 Fulton Street, at Lafayette Avenue

Greenpoint: Nura, a Greenpoint restaurant, has expanded in the neighborhood with Pan Pan Vino Vino, a bakery by day, and wine bar by night. 120 Norman Avenue, at Eckford Street

Greenwich Village: All’Antico Vinaio, the famous sandwich shop from Florence, Italy, first put down a New York flag in 2021. Now it has opened a second location in the West Village. 89 Seventh Avenue South, near Barrow Street

Koreatown: Japanese chain Nana’s Green Tea, a matcha-themed bakery and cafe, has opened its first NYC outpost. The new spot focuses on pastries, matcha parfaits, matcha drinks (with toppings like mochi and soft serve), and more green treats. Nana’s first opened in Japan in 2001 and has since grown to more than 70 locations in the country and beyond. 1250 Broadway, at West 33rd Street

Koreatown: Speedy Korea Grill recently opened as a two-floor food court in Koreatown with stalls that include school-lunch-style dosirak; egg sandwiches; espresso beverages; gimbap; DIY instant ramen in a manner similar to Instant Noodle Factory; several varieties of banchan; and a type of filled waffle, gold coin cakes, which have gone viral. Eater critic Robert Sietsema recently stopped by. 1271 Broadway, at West 32nd Street

Midtown: See No Evil Pizza has opened, from the same owner of Tiny Dancer Coffee; both are located on the same concourse-level floor of the 1 train subway line. There are 40 seats and a bar area, according to Time Out. West 50th Street and Broadway

Midtown West: A new cocktail bar with Mexican food has arrived called Lolita. The name is not a reference to Nabokov, but rather the owner’s daughter. 45 W. 45th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenue

Rockefeller Center: Tiktok’s “dirty soda” trend has arrived in Rockefeller Center. Cool Sips is located in the underground dining concourse at Rockefeller Center, serving soft drinks, like Pepsi and Mountain Dew, mixed with creams, syrups, and other add-ins. The trend gained steam across Utah, and online, thanks to the state’s substantial population of Mormons, many of whom do not drink booze. 30 Rockefeller Plaza, rink level

Sunnyside: Newa Chhe, a restaurant serving Nepalese food, has arrived in this neighborhood in Queens. It focuses specifically on the cuisine of the Newari people, according to Sunnyside Post. 43-01 Queens Boulevard, at 43rd Street

Times Square: Indian and Indo-Chinese flavors combine at Spice Symphony, which has two other Manhattan locations. 317 W. 46th Street, near Eighth Avenue

Tribeca: The Tribeca restaurant that was home to Landmarc has flipped into something new, from its owner celebrity chef Marc Murphy of Food Network’s Chopped fame. Marc179. will only be open three days each month, where the chef will serve a four-course menu from the space for $75 per person. The rest of the time, the restaurant will be used for pop-ups and private events. 179 West Broadway, at Leonard Street