There was never going to be a Xi’an Famous Foods on every corner, but for years, it looked like there might be one in every neighborhood. The hand-pulled noodle chain was opening locations across the city, thanks to a stamp of approval from Anthony Bourdain. It had noodle shops in Flushing, Greenpoint, and Downtown Brooklyn, with several others in the works.

Right when it looked like the brand would announce a national expansion, the pandemic got in the way. Businesses across the country were hobbled, but Chinese restaurants were disproportionately set back. Xi’an Famous Foods closed eight of its locations.

Now, the New York-based chain is bouncing back. It opened new noodle shops last year in Williamsburg and Long Island City. Before that, it doubled down on Flushing with a second location in the neighborhood at the $800 million Tangram Mall. “We are hopeful to regain our ground,” says chief executive Jason Wang.

The most significant development happened last month, when Xi’an Famous Foods returned to Midtown. The chain’s newest noodle shop opened at 60 W. 45th Street, near Sixth Avenue — a few doors from where it closed one of its shops during the pandemic. The company purchased the building for $6.6 million last fall. That’s the only way it could sell noodles in Midtown for under $10.

“We can charge ourselves a little bit more leniently in terms of rent,” Wang says. “A third-party landlord, they don’t care. As long as they can still get blood from you, they will suck the blood.”

Xi’an Famous Foods now has 13 locations in the city, and it’s in the process of signing locations for others. The company has teased expanding to cities like Philadelphia and Boston in the past, but as it approaches its 20th anniversary, this could be the year it finally opens outside of New York. “We are hopeful to get expansion started towards the end of the year to regional cities,” Wang said in an email.

Beyond the storefronts, there are other developments in the works. Earlier this year, Xi’an Famous Foods started delivering from several of its stores for the first time. If all goes well, the other shops will be delivering noodles this spring. That’s in addition to the dumplings and chile oils that can be shipped across the country.

Wang’s father, David Shi, started Xi’an Famous Foods in 2005 as a small stall in Flushing’s Golden Mall. The family opened more shops after Anthony Bourdain visited the business in an episode of No Reservations about New York’s outer boroughs. “I’ve never had anything like this,” Bourdain said as he bit into a lamb burger.

The family credits the episode with turning Xi’an Famous Foods into a citywide chain — and maybe a national one, too. “It helped bring our family out from living in one room in Flushing to living the American dream,” Wang later said.