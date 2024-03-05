9 Great Dining Values for March

One of the most frequent lines of conversation we’re hearing is about how much more expensive it is to drink and dine out post-COVID — and we’re feeling it ourselves. Sure, that’s a discussion nationwide, but it’s particularly acute in New York City, where just about everything seems like it’s pricier than elsewhere.

So in light of this, we’ve put together some less expensive options at some of the pricier restaurants, where you can sit down for table service in a place that’s more tailored than a diner. (Our critic is also an excellent resource for where to find value.) The criteria for this collection is a meal and often a side for under $30, with a glass of wine or a cocktail for less than $15. Sometimes they’re offered for happy hours or daytime, but often, they’re on the menu for every service.

Have you found a meal at a full-service restaurant that’s a good value? Drop us a line at ny@eater.com.

Koloman has a new Martini Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with $12 cocktails — martinis, berry spritz, and somm’s choice pours — as well as snacks from $8 to $20, including oysters, gougeres, tartare, and crudo. The surf-and-turf smash burger is a Martini-Hour only. It’s based on chef Markus Glocker’s time working for Gordon Ramsay in London, when he had to make a lobster patty made with diced lobster meat, ginger, fresh herbs, and lemon. Paired with a dry-aged beef patty and served on brioche, it comes with a spicy pickle and shoestring fries. 16 W. 29th Street, at Sixth Avenue, Nomad

Danny Meyer’s the Modern, the restaurant in the Modern Museum of Art, offers a bucket of fried chicken in the barroom, honey-glazed with picked peppers over fries, for $27. It’s open all day from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 9 W. 53rd Street, near Sixth Avenue, Midtown

Gramercy Tavern does a weekday lunch soup and sandwich combination with a following: At the moment, it’s an Italian beef on a housemade roll alongside potato and leek soup. 42 E. 20th Street, near Park Avenue South, Flatiron

At Back Bar in Hotel Eventi, the inflation-proof cocktail list is $12 all the time, featuring a dirty martini and the violet hour (Pierre Huet Calvados, lavender, honey, St. Germain, lemon, egg white), and five others. Like lots of places these days, the rest of the drinks are $19 to $28. Snacks are on the pricey side, with crisps and dips, a salad, or calamari from $19 to $23, and a regular burger and fries for $28. 851 Sixth Avenue, near Sixth Avenue, Chelsea

Revelie, the Soho diner from the Raoul's folks, offers walk-in seats in a slip of a restaurant, with nightly Blue Plate Specials. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's offerings are all less than $30, starting with farmhouse chicken on Tuesday, ham and Comte crepes on Wednesday, and sole Francese on Fridays. All burgers, sandwiches, and an omelet over around the $20 range, with salads, zucchini, and crinkle-cut fries costing $6. If you order conservatively, wine pours are $12 to $15. 179 Prince Street, near Sullivan Street, Soho

A Superiority Burger special, the Tray, can be ordered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for $26, which includes tofu scramble, Anson Mills grits, blanched cabbage, oyster mushroom scramble, fruit cup du jour, and cinnamon roll focaccia. During dinner, if you're conservative you can order two items for under $30 — say, stuffed cabbage ($15) and spicy lentils with cornbread ($12.50) — while you can find wine pours and drinks for $12 to $15, with beers half that. 119 Avenue A, near East Eighth Street, East Village

Harry's Daughter in Jersey City has weeknight specials, including a $10 jerk chicken special with rice and cabbage that's regularly priced $21, along with $8 sangria; a $10 burger on Tuesdays with $5 house wine; and a $10 Radica's fried chicken basket (regular $19) on Wednesdays with $8 margaritas. The restaurant's happy hours runs noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. 339 Communipaw Avenue, near Whiton Street, Jersey City

Raku, with locations in the East Village and Soho, is always reasonable, with $12 to $15 sake and wine pours (or beers and other drinks around $7); $8 starters like hijiki, or spinach and bonito ohitashi, and eight variations of hot udon for under $20. 342 E. Sixth Street, near First Avenue, East Village; 48 MacDougal Street, near Prince Street, Soho

