Food Network Star Marc Murphy Is Opening Something New in the Landmarc Space

The Tribeca restaurant that was home to Landmarc for more than a decade will reopen to the public this week. Beginning March 7, celebrity chef Marc Murphy is turning the restaurant into an events space called Marc179. Three days each month, the chef will serve a four-course menu from the space for $75 per person. The rest of the time, the restaurant will be used for pop-ups and private events.

The new restaurant takes over the original location of Landmarc, which closed in 2017 to become a private events space. The American restaurant had a second location in Columbus Circle; it closed in 2019 and was replaced by the Italian restaurant Bad Roman. Marc179 is Murphy’s last restaurant in the city. At peak, the longtime Chopped judge once ran six restaurants between Manhattan and Florida.

City opens outdoor dining applications

Applications for the city’s permanent outdoor dining program open today, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. Restaurants that plan to continue to offer outdoor dining must apply for a new license by August 3. The structures will be subjected to new rules put forward by Mayor Eric Adams last month. As part of the new program, outdoor dining is only permitted from April 1 to November 29, meaning operators will need to take down and rebuild their structures each year.

Dirty sodas hit Rock Center

Cool Sips opened this month in the underground dining concourse at Rockefeller Center. It serves soft drinks, like Pepsi and Mountain Dew, mixed with creams, syrups, and other add-ins. The colorful concoctions, called “dirty sodas,” can be found all across Utah, thanks to the state’s substantial population of Mormons, many of whom do not drink booze. The trend went viral in 2021 after the artist Olivia Rodrigo shared a photo of herself with one from the restaurant chain, Swig.

Correction: March 5, 2024, 11:23 a.m. This article was corrected to show that Cool Sips serves Pepsi and Mountain Dew, not Coca-Cola and Sprite.