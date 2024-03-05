Excellent Ecuadorian Food Awaits at This Sports Bar

You can’t seem to open a sports bar and keep customers happy without selling wings. Ronny Jaramillo knows that — but his wings are in a league of their own.

They’re listed on the menu ($15) at his bar, Chuzo Culture in Park Slope, at 412 Fifth Avenue, near Eighth Street, as spicy style, but they’re not so much hot as fruity — cooked over an open-fire grill, rather than fried, before getting tossed in a mixture of pickled onion, tomatoes, carrots, cilantro, and chiles that creates a sticky coating in all the right ways. It’s served with a side of cooling, creamy Ecuadorian green sauce made with basil.

They are one of several Ecuadorian dishes that make this otherwise routine sports bar something exceptional.

In 2019, Jaramillo, originally from Guayaquil, opened Bar Crudo in this same space but the rollercoaster of the fluctuating prices of seafood left him trying to communicate price increases to his customers while trying to keep the feeling casual. He also says he felt boxed into the concept — and it wasn’t great for takeout.

Last fall, he decided to give up on Bar Crudo and flip it into Chuzo Culture, a name that references skewered and grilled meat street foods he loved back home in Ecuador. “You find chuzo in very happy environments — it’s about the memories, the smell, the smoke, the basil lures people in,” he says. Jaramillo has decades of restaurant experience under his belt, and in Park Slope owns Chela, a Mexican restaurant, and 390 Social, another cocktail bar that formerly housed a banh mi business. He had experimented with introducing Ecuadorian flavors into various ceviches before, but this is the first time he’s opened a full-on Ecuadorian business.

New York has a handful of Ecuadorian restaurants, many of them located in Queens, the borough where as of a 2020 report, Ecuadorians made up 21 percent of the foreign-born Latin American population. That figure doesn’t take into account the more than 150,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in New York City as of December 2023, where a sizable portion of the migrants selling candy on the subway or street vending — especially vulnerable to the city’s regular policing — have been reported to come from Ecuador.

A handful of the dishes served at Chuzo Culture reflect Ecuador’s immigrant cuisines. Much like Nikkei cuisine is the fusing of Japanese and Peruvian cultures, dishes like chaulafan, the word for Ecuadorian fried rice — at Chuzo Culture, served with pork or a vegan option with zucchini — is a result of the local Chinese diaspora in Latin America.

It is easy to come to Chuzo Culture and not realize they serve a full dinner menu. The sports bar is like many sports bars in the area: dark, lit up only by screens, which, on a recent visit, played basketball reruns. While I’m sure it has the potential to get rowdy on a big game night, on our visit it was very calm — built for friend groups catching up over drinks. But I hope it becomes something like Pijja Palace, an Indian sports bar in Los Angeles, where the caliber of the food surpasses the forgettable interiors.

Opening an Ecuadorian spot “is something I’ve always dreamed of but have been cautious of and felt unprepared to do even though I’ve opened other businesses,” says Jaramillo. “When you look at our gastronomy, a lot of it is soups and stews, which, in traditional setups, becomes a very specific style of eating. And I wanted to bring something fresh and give people that didn’t know about Ecuadorian food to know another side of things that we enjoy,” he says.

You’ll find items like llapingacho (pronounced yapingacho), crispy potato cakes served with a peanut sauce ($10); rotisserie chicken with more of the basil sauce (a quarter is $7, half is $14, whole is $24) — “Ecuadorian salsa verde has no spicy peppers, but it gets its distinctive flavor from basil, garlic, and limes,” he says; and green plantain empanadas (get a couple orders to share with a group). The prices feel right for how generous the portions are. Everything is made to share and meant to complement drinks.

There is a must-order stew on the menu ($18), the encebollado, a tomato-based broth with hunks of tuna, cilantro, yuca, and pickled onions; it’s a full meal versus just a bar snack. “The secret is Ecuadorian cumin,” he says of their pugentness.

Since this is a sports bar, most people are drinking. Beer is a given, but Jaramillo is especially proud of the cocktails: there’s Canelazo, a spiced, hot Ecuadorian cocktail, a homemade grilled banana soda, and a drink with vodka and Ecuadorian blackberries.

He doesn’t mind that he’s created a space that some people might initially discount. “I wanted it to be casual, inviting, and family-friendly, but give something more than the sports bar with frozen mozzarella sticks.” You don’t have to be a sports fan.

Jaramillo’s family owns restaurants back in Ecuador and he is using some interpretations of their recipes. Raised by his grandmother, he didn’t meet his parents until he was 17 — “my grandmother was the best cook ever; when I cook something, I try to get those tastes as close as possible to her — when I get it, it’s such an emotional connection.”

But like any family, everyone’s got an opinion. “My mom comes to the restaurant and she loves everything, but she criticizes everything — like, this is how you’re supposed to make it like this. This is not the flavor,” he says.

He hopes his restaurant becomes a base for New York Ecuadoreans. “A lot of Ecuadorians don’t eat out for luxury,” he says, “but then a lot of the next generation wants to find ways to connect back home.”

“Ecuadorian cuisine is so undervalued, there’s so much richness, there’s so much history, that I almost feel like it’s my duty to take a shot at it.”