Whole Foods Is Rolling Out Smaller Convenience Stores Around NYC

The first will open on the Upper East Side this year

by Melissa McCart

A rendering of the smaller Whole Foods Daily Shop.
Whole Foods’s smaller store is opening on the Upper East Side, “this year.”
Whole Foods
In the latest move in the nation’s grocery wars, Whole Foods — owned by online behemoth, Amazon— is going small.

The first location of Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, a convenience-store-sized Whole Foods, is coming later this year to 1175 Third Avenue at East 69th Street on the Upper East Side, according to a press release. More locations will follow in New York City, followed by others in the country. followed by debuts in other cities.

Whole Foods has nearly 20 locations in New York City. Different from its other stores, the markets will be around 7,000 to 14,000 square feet, unlike its usual 40,000 square-foot full-on grocery store. The shops will focus on takeout meals and prepared foods; seasonal produce, meat, and seafood; breads, booze, and supplements.

The move comes as Walmart is “trouncing Amazon in the grocery wars,” and Wegmans, which opened its 87,000-square-foot Astor Place location in Manhattan in October, has plans to expand its reach in the city. Other grocers, like Lidl and H Mart, are also expanding their New York City locations.

A rendering of a coffee and juice bar.
Juice & Java, opening in the new smaller Whole Foods on the Upper East Side.
Whole Foods

In 2019, Whole Foods piloted a 2,500-square-foot “bodega-like shop.” The shops featured mostly self-checkout kiosks, for example, with a focus on local products, specifically from Gotham Greens, breads from Balthazar, and doughnuts from Dunwell and Dough. Consumer response to that successful pilot prompted a wider rollout of this concept, Supermarket News reported.

In 2017, Amazon bought Austin-based Whole Foods, aggressively expanding the brand nationwide. Today, there are over 500 stores in North America and the UK. It was founded as a certified organic grocer in Austin, Texas, in 1980.

