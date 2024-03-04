A Well-Reviewed Greenwich Village Wine Bar Calls It Quits

Sibling to critically-acclaimed Mimi, Greenwich Village wine bar Babs held its last day on March 2, after five years of service. It was an early Downtown wine bar with an extended food menu to lead a revival.

In an announcement on Instagram, the team related it to opening just before the pandemic, in “an ever-changing landscape,” a “challenge that none of us expected.” Meanwhile, a new tenant has already scooped up the 72 MacDougal Street storefront: This summer, another location of Parcelle is one the way from Grant Reynolds, who has versions as a Lower East Side wine bar and Hudson Yards bottle shop. Parcelle chef Ron Yan, recently opened Tolo, where Reynolds and his team oversee the wine list.

Brothers Daniel and Evan Bennett, plus Louis Levy, opened Babs in 2019 as a follow-up to their nearby establishment Mimi, which remains open at 185 Sullivan Street. Upon launch, they brought on chef Efrén Hernández to lead the “European grill,” garnering a two-star review from Pete Wells in the New York Times, for dishes like its clam pasta and a divorced sea bream, in the style of the one famous at Mexico City’s Contramar. (Hernández has since gone on to open his restaurant, Casa Susanna, an Esquire “restaurant of the year” for 2023, upstate in Leeds, New York.)

“When he left it was really hard to crawl out of a hole and regain an identity again following that initial review period,” Evan Bennett tells Eater.

After reinventing the menu at Mimi in 2022, chef Jay Wolman — who had previously worked at LaLou — then overhauled the kitchen at Babs. Wolman has since decamped to host various pop-ups and consult on the menu of a forthcoming Williamsburg wine bar.

Following Wolman, Andrew Tarlow’s son, Elijah Tarlow ran the kitchen, along with Aiden Dummigan, who had both been working at Roman’s before Babs. Tarlow and Dummigan remain the head chefs of Mimi.