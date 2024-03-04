Two Buzzy New Bagel Shops Have Opened in Lower Manhattan

Next to pizza and pastrami, bagels are one of New York’s favorite foods. Is it the tap water that makes them taste so good, or is it the competition, which pushes bagel makers to one-up each another, and themselves? Whatever the reason, this city’s appetite for boiled, baked dough is unending: to the point that when two new bagel shops open a few blocks from one another, both can draw a crowd.

That was the case over the weekend in lower Manhattan. At 10 a.m. on Sunday, customers crowded around the counter of the Mud Club, a pop-up operating out of the old Scarr’s Pizza on the Lower East Side. Not far in the East Village, people waited in an hour-long line at Apollo Bagels. Both businesses have been selling out daily, and while they both specialize in bagels, they couldn’t be more different. One sells bagels that are dense, wood-fired, and all about the toppings; another is proof that simple is sometimes best.

I’m not going to rank them: The bagel shops are apples and oranges. But, like those fruits, once you have both of them enough times, you’ll likely find that you prefer one over the other.

Apollo Bagels

First up is Apollo Bagels, at 242 E. 10th Street, near First Avenue, and, chances are, you may already know it. True, the bagel shop just opened on Friday, but its bagels have been eaten in Paris, Dimes Square, and everywhere in between at pop-ups. Before that, they were available from the bakery attached to the Williamsburg pizzeria, Leo, also run by owners Joey Scalabrino and Mike Fadem.

How are the bagels? The style reminds me of Courage Bagels in Los Angeles. The inside is sour and full of bubbles, with a shell that’s crunchy and cooked to oblivion. The bagels come in three styles — plain, sesame, and everything — with just two kinds of cream cheese. If you’re looking for a bacon, egg, and cheese, you’ll have to walk to Tompkins Square Bagels a block over.

I tried almost everything on the menu over two visits and came to a conclusion: On opening weekend, Apollo made bagels that were too good for their toppings. The menu sells open-faced bagels with lox, white fish salad, and other toppings, but they all distract from one of the best-tasting bagels around. If you want to know what I mean, ask for a bagel with nothing on it: It will be anything but plain.

I’m not the first person to like these bagels, and during the first weekend, Apollo was mobbed. The shop sold out at 2 p.m. on Saturday, when it was pouring rain, and an hour earlier on Sunday, according to Scalabrino. The shop is open from Friday to Sunday, and unless you want to wait for an hour, I’d get there early.

The Mud Club

A dozen blocks south, the Mud Club, at 22 Orchard Street, near Canal Street, is another new (old) bagel shop. The business has two locations upstate — in Beacon and Woodstock — but this is the first time the owners have brought their bagels to the city. They have been selling bagels during the day from the front counter of the former Scarr’s Pizza since February. (It’s a sushi counter at night.)

The specialty is wood-fired bagels, which we last saw at Edith’s, a pop-up that operated out of the kitchen of Paulie Gee’s. From everything I’ve heard, making bagels this way is a huge pain. Wood-fired ovens are less consistent than gas or electric ones, and it doesn’t take long for a perfect char to become a burn. It takes a close eye to make great bagels this way.

In its current form, the Mud Club could use some work. The bagels — plain, sesame, poppy, everything, and cinnamon raisin — are baked each morning at the upstate shops, then transported to the city. I thought they were baked in the old Scarr’s ovens, but no: Those are being used like heat lamps to keep the bagels warm. That might explain why the ones I had were dry and dense.

Unlike Apollo, the pop-up is better at making sandwiches than bagels. They come with all sorts of toppings, like smoked trout, cured bacon, and pickled Calabrian chiles. I can’t recommend its simple bagel with schmear, but its pastrami sandwich with mustard and pickles might be exactly what you’re looking for after a big night out.

The shop’s owners, Douglas, Gray, and Nicolas Ballinger, are the same Ballingers who sold Webster Hall for $35 million in 2017. Their wood-fired bagels will be available at the pop-up through the end of May. Later this year, they plan to open a permanent location in the neighborhood.