Manhattan’s Popular Mama’s Too Pizzeria Opens Its Second Location This Week

Manhattan’s popular pizzeria, Mama’s Too, is opening its second location this week. Owner Frank Tuttolomondo confirms that March 9 is opening day for the pizzeria’s second location, at 323-325 Bleecker Street, near Christopher Street, in the West Village. The 30-seat restaurant has been in the works for over a year. It will have all the same pizzas as the original, plus sandwiches and snacks like arancini and focaccia.

The original slice shop opened on the Upper West Side in 2017. It’s known for its excellent plain pizza and crisp square slices with pepperoni, which the New York Times called “a standout in a great slice revival.” Tuttolomondo announced that he was headed downtown last year. “One of the main reasons we opened in the West Village was to give better access for those who can’t make the trek uptown,” he says.

$10K buys you VIP status at Gjelina

Gjelina, the Los Angeles import that opened in Noho last year, was felled by a fire after a month. It’s reopening soon, this time, with an eye on pulling in the rich as their most valued customers. Like Casa Cipriani, Zero Bond, and Major Food Group’s ZZ’s Club, Gjelina will offer a members-only VIP status in partnership with Blackbird for those who shell out $5,000 to $10,000. In addition to granting house accounts, it translates to credit for the amount paid; priority reservations; a friends-and-family rate at the Venice Beach Gjelina hotel in LA, and more.

21 Greenpoint owner opens new bar this week

Homer Murray, the owner of American restaurant 21 Greenpoint, is opening a new bar this week. Banks opens at 19 Greenpoint Avenue, near West Street, on Friday. The bar will serve beer, wine, and cheap shots, plus focaccia sandwiches. “It’s supposed to be a place for all of Greenpoint to congregate,” Murray says. The bar takes over for Grand Republic Cocktail Club, which closed on Greenpoint Avenue last year.

A new way to eat at Una Pizza Napoletana

The toughest Italian table in town isn’t Carbone or the new restaurant from Don Angie: It’s a six-seat booth at Una Pizza Naopoletana, once called the best pizzeria in the world. As part of a new style of service, chef Anthony Mangieri will serve off-menu dishes like pizzas inspired by L&B Spumoni Gardens and cannoli sundaes to one table of customers each night. The seating happens at a separate six-seat booth that can be requested through the restaurant’s website.