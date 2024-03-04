A Welcoming Corner Spot for Jerk Chicken and Caribbean Fare in Jersey City

Welcome to the Scene Report, a column in which Eater captures the vibe of a notable New York restaurant at a specific moment in time. Read other scene reports here, here, here, and here.

Woven-basket chandeliers and graphic green fronds of tropical plants give Harry’s Daughter a welcome Caribbean air as winter days drag on. The restaurant was founded in 2017 by Irish actor, Alasdair Cotter, and Trinidadian fashion designer, Ria Ramkissoon. The place is named after Ramkissoon’s father, who is depicted on a postcard in a suit and tie with a pompadour, as if he’d just stepped out of a V.S. Naipaul novel from the ’50s.

The restaurant, at 339 Communipaw Avenue, near Whiton Street, lies south of downtown Jersey City, in Bergen-Lafayette, three blocks from Liberty State Park: a neighborhood of frame houses in a mix of architectural styles from the last 150 years. (It’s not far from the light rail, but trains are rarely seen wobbling along its tracks on the weekends.)

The co-owner himself visited our table as my party of four were about to order, including an herbalist from North Carolina, a former Gourmet food editor, and a manager for the just-retired rock band, Kiss, who lives a block away.

It being Sunday afternoon, we found ourselves brunching. I asked Cotter if we could order from the regular menu, which includes a goat curry that was calling to me. “Unfortunately not,” he told me, explaining that the brunch menu was complicated to prepare and that, when they started serving brunch two months ago, “the place was suddenly filled up on weekend afternoons.”

Indeed, as the afternoon progressed, the tables in the front barroom and in the rear dining room were packed with one of the most eclectic crowds I’d seen in Jersey City. With locals who walked over, including Caribbean families and tattooed millennial couples, it was a collective that made downtown Jersey City feel like Williamsburg before it was corporate.

The food: There’s plenty to love on the brunch menu, with dishes falling into three categories: Jamaican fare, Trinidadian sandwiches, and traditional brunch offerings. Many of the appetizers and snacks ($10 to $17) are deep fried, and you could make a meal of those. The jerk chicken egg rolls are a likable oddity; the coconut shrimp a classic Jamaican recipe with a sprightly fruit salsa; and salt cod fritters profuse, and maybe a little saltier than they ought to be.

In the small meals category are the Trinidadian sandwiches called bakes. They’re made on a round yeast-risen roll paradoxically called a fry bake, served with little cups of pickled vegetables that made it seem like a picnic at the beach. From a choice of eight ($15 to $18), we picked the herring, the flaky and smoky flesh made into a delightful fish salad.

We could have stopped there and been nearly full, but we sprang for a couple of entrees, which are humongous. The establishment’s jerk chicken ($21), also available on the regular menu, was righteously spicy, tasting more of Worcestershire than allspice. The meat easily pulled away from the bone, but the bird was not overcooked.

The Harlem classic chicken and waffles was almost as good, incorporating heavily breaded and boneless chicken. The waffle was perfect, bouncy and huge. We also got a side of mac and cheese that was way cheesy and came bubbling in a cast-iron skillet.

Dinner menu items include that jerk chicken, as well as oxtail stew, and curry chicken, goat, shrimp, and vegetables.

The drinks: This being principally a corner bar that happens to serve great food, the drinks menu is comprehensive, and this is an ideal place if you like to drink on weekend afternoons. Predictably, the beer list runs to Guinness and Red Stripe, and the local Jersey City 902 Brewing HHH IPA; the wine list favors reds and sparklers, with a chilled Lambrusco that happily marries the two types. There are classic brunch cocktails served by the glass or pitcher.

But the majority of the action is in the signature cocktails, which tend to be well conceived and reasonably priced at $14. Many feature multiple island rums, including Ria’s rum punch, which mixes two kinds of Jamaican rum with tropical juices; Hawaiian hot stepper with scotch bonnet tequila and a passion fruit puree; and a watermelon jalapeno margarita.

Tips: Sit in the back room; you can look over a short wall into the kitchen, where a rollicking crew is at work. Arrive right around noon any Saturday or Sunday, before the place gets too busy, to enjoy faster service and less tumult. As the weather gets warmer, a profusion of outdoor picnic tables beckons. Combine a visit to Harry’s Daughter with a trip to Liberty Science Center and the Statue of Liberty, which is much easier to access from the Jersey side than from Manhattan. Or you can visit for dinner any night of the week.