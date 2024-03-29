Danny Meyer’s Daily Provisions Has a New Location Coming Soon

Danny Meyer’s popular Daily Provisions is opening soon on the Upper East Side at 1381 Madison Avenue and East 96th Street. The cafe and bakery will open this summer in the corner space that was previously home to Three Guys Restaurant, a Greek diner that closed last year after decades in the neighborhood. Daily Provisions will have to compete with several other coffee purveyors on the block, including Da Capo, Julien Boulangerie, Champignon, Grabstein’s Bagels, Starbucks, and Dunkin’ Donuts. This will be the sixth location for the small cafe chain, which Danny Meyer started “as a happy accident” in 2017.

A new queer bar opens in Brooklyn

Animal, a new queer bar, opens this weekend in Greenpoint. The bar is run by Jim Morrison Hevert, co-owner of the Exely, another queer bar in north Brooklyn, and Ashton Correa, formerly with the Ace Hotel. The first night of service is Saturday, March 30 at 307 Meeker Avenue, at Frost Street, formerly home to the Breakers, which closed in January.

A new name for a recently renamed pizzeria

What, exactly, is going on at 36 Saint Marks Place? Last summer, the small East Village storefront became home to Funzi’s Pizzeria, a throwback slice shop that showed lots of promise. It closed after a few months over a dispute between owner Kevin Cox and his landlord, then reopened as St. Marks Pizzeria with new owners. (That pizzeria has since closed, too.) Signage for a new slice shop, called Cellos Pizzeria, recently showed up on the storefront using the same font as the previous two businesses.