The Newest Spot to Join the Fray of Chef-Driven Williamsburg Hotel Restaurants

Michael King, formerly chef at Ace Hotel in Downtown Brooklyn, has traded in one buzzy hotel for another: He brings experience shepherding hotel restaurants to Sungold, a now-open all-day restaurant stationed inside the Arlo Williamsburg. It opened this week at 96 Wythe Avenue, near North 10th Street.

The Arlo hotel — which has sibling locations in Soho, Nomad, and Midtown — was previously the Williamsburg Hotel (known for its pricey Water Tower bar, rooftop pool, and a restaurant called Harvey). It changed ownership last year, but the dining option lagged behind the hotel opening.

Now, Sungold joins a collection of ambitious nearby hotel restaurants, which include Michael Solomonov’s Laser Wolf in the Hoxton; Andrew Carmellini’s Leuca in the William Vale; and Le Crocodile in the Wythe Hotel.

Sungold, named for the sweet, yellow cherry tomato varietal, is an airy restaurant that seats 60 diners in a room that includes dramatic lighting, exposed brick, and velvet banquettes. A wood-fired oven offsets the kitchen and a verdant outdoor patio flanks the space.

King says he had creative freedom in designing and naming the restaurant from the ground up, and while it’s in a hotel, “I want this to be a place that serves the neighborhood,” he says

The menu features starters like the daily sourdough focaccia ($9), charred cabbage with trout row, and a pizza shop salad ($16), along with a short list of pizzas include the American prosciutto or charred broccoli ($21 to $23). A highlight of the pastas includes the Coperta, a pork ragu made with amaro from Brooklyn’s Faccia Bruto, finished with hazelnut gremolata and a layer of Piave Vecchio ($26). Short ribs finished in the wood-fired oven ($38) and a cheeseburger ($26) dressed with paper-thin onion rings round out some meaty items. Bartender Armando Acevedo makes cocktails like the Joker’s Wild ($19) with pea-infused tequila, ginger syrup, and lime.

Though As You Are also featured some similar Mediterranean-inspired dishes, King says the menu differs in that it’s his — and features dishes that incorporate the use of the wood-fired oven, as well as those inspired by his experiences growing up and as a chef.

King, originally from Massachusetts, is the son of a chef, having cooked alongside his parents before working in Boston and Seattle restaurants, then making his way to New York. Here, he cooked at Italian restaurant, Vai on the Upper West Side, now closed, before moving on to other restaurants including As You Are at Ace Hotel (now overseen by Camille Becerra).

Sungold will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch on Saturday and Sunday and Sun from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arlo’s version of the happy hour, Lucky Hour, will also be available at Sungold, Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.