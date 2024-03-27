The Commodore, Known for Frozen Drinks and Fried Chicken, Opens in Manhattan

Williamsburg staple the Commodore has opened a second location in the East Village this week, 14 Avenue C, at East Second Street; co-owner Taylor Dow first announced the news last summer. The original Commodore opened back in 2010 — at a time when Williamsburg was a very different neighborhood. Over the years, the bar has become a staple watering hole, known for tropical drinks, nachos, and fried chicken sandwiches (that Bon Appétit bestowed the best in “probably the world.”)



Commodore II is the first Manhattan project for Dow and co-owner Chis Young, who, over the past decade has specialized in Brooklyn spots including Bushwick’s El Cortez (which opened in 2015 before closing during the pandemic), followed by the Drift, which opened in Greenpoint in 2017, with a ski lodge theme and remains open. Operating hours in the East Village will be 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, until 4 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; the bar will open at 11 a.m. for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Lucia Pizza adds a Soho bakery and wine bar

Lucia Pizza started in Sheepshead Bay in 2022, before expanding recently with a second location in Soho. Owner Salvatore Carlino, who grew up in the family pizza business, before going off on his own, is now trying something new. On April 4, he will open Lucia Alimentari, attached to the Soho slice shop, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. He’s beginning with Intelligentsia coffee, baked goods, a daily sandwich menu, and retail. The plan is to have rotating bakers, starting with Marisa Akemi Nakamura, an alum of the Smile, who will be in residence for the next three months. Once the wine and beer approval fully kick in, starting at 5:30 p.m. the space will transform into a bar, with a bottle list helmed by John Edward Burch, a somm at Restaurant Daniel. The nighttime menu might include personal pies or lardo, Grub Street reports. The space was designed by Safwat Riad, known for “setting the tone” at top nightlife spots throughout New York.

Meat Hook opens another Brooklyn butcher shop

Williamsburg’s whole-animal butcher, the Meat Hook, has opened at 301 Sackett Street, near Court Street, in Carroll Gardens — hoping to fill a void following the closure of the local butcher, G. Esposito & Sons, in 2023. Meanwhile, the team is gearing up for their first outpost upstate, on Hudson’s main drag on Warren Street.

A Swedish candy store has expanded

BonBon, a store that started on the Lower East Side — and has had a hand in making Swedish candy “inescapable”, before expanding to the Upper East Side and Williamsburg — has added another location, now in Red Hook. The storefront, at 66 Degraw Street, near Van Brunt, functions as its warehouse headquarters during the week, but the team is opening its doors Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shopping. On Sundays, Swedish-style hot dogs will also be offered.