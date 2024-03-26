“Everybody Is at a Loss”: An Iconic Brooklyn Bakery Has Closed

Lords Bakery, a cornerstone of the Flatbush community for over four decades, abruptly closed this week, shocking locals and stoking concerns over gentrification. The building’s landlord has taken possession of the property at 2135 Nostrand Avenue, near Flatbush Avenue, according to a Marshall’s notice on the door dated March 25. A hand-written sign says the business is “permanently closed.”

The family-owned bakery was one of the last holdouts on the heavily developed intersection of Flatbush and Nostrand avenues, known locally as the Junction. “They are like the Kings Theatre,” says Kenneth Mbonu, president of the neighborhood’s Business Improvement District. “They are a known historic location in the community.”

Lords closed unexpectedly on Monday. The bakery opened its doors that morning, but instead of selling its famed red velvet cake and other baked goods, workers gave them away for free. The bakery’s pastry shelves were rolled out onto the sidewalk. Once everything was gone, the carts were brought back inside. The restaurant was boarded up that same day.

In a message on Instagram, the bakery said it was “working hard to re-open as soon as possible” and that several changes were coming soon. “Be on the lookout for a modernized website and local/national delivery,” the message said.

Shelley Worrell, founder of the local group I Am Caribbeing, calls Lords a Brooklyn institution. She fears the business was pushed out to make room for an incoming development. Several storefronts on Nostrand Avenue are up for rent, including Fisherman’s Cove, a Jamaican chain located next door at 2137 Nostrand Avenue, near Flatbush Avenue.

“The closure hit differently,” Worrell says. “It’s a sign that gentrification has finally hit this part of Brooklyn.”

The bakery’s longtime home was purchased in 2019 by Southwind Realty Corporation, a Florida-based developer, according to city records. Mbonu says it’s likely that the bakery changed owners at that time, too. “Otherwise, things wouldn’t be happening this way,” he says. “Everybody is at a loss.”

Lords has been open for over 40 years, according to its website, although its exact history is disputed. Mbonu estimates the bakery could be over 50 years old. In 2015, the New York Daily News called it 60 years old, which would mean it opened in the 1950s.

The bakery introduced many New Yorkers to photo cakes, printed with edible images of their loved ones and pets. Over the years, it became popular for its red velvet cake and Caribbean baked goods, like currant and coconut rolls, which cater to the local community.

“If you’re talking about standalone bakeries,” Worrell says, “I don’t think there’s anywhere more iconic than Lords.”