New Jersey Adds a Fancy Brasserie With Skyline Views From Daniel Boulud Alums

Montclair, New Jersey’s buzzy Faubourg will expand this summer with a sibling in Weehawken.

The French brasserie comes from 20-year Daniel Boulud alums, Olivier Muller, former corporate chef, and Dominique Paulin, the restauranteur’s former director of operations.

Located a block from the ferry on the ground floor of River House 11, at 1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, near Ferry Way, the 5,000 square-foot restaurant with partial views of the Manhattan skyline will have an open kitchen, a 16-seat bar, an 84-seat dining room, and a speakeasy lounge much like the original, as well as 60-seat outdoor dining. The same architect of the swanky Montclair location, Cycle Projects — behind AbcV, Brooklyn’s Lilia, and Loring Place — is designing the new spot.

“People often think of French restaurants as French onion soup and steak frites,” says Muller. “But we’ll have a lot of vegetables. We’ll follow the market. And have a range of offerings, from oysters, to vegan items — and we’re happy to accommodate dietary restrictions.”

Faubourg, named after the French word for suburb, opened in Montclair in 2019 in a former bank, redone as a sleek, airy space. That menu — similar to the one on track for Weehawken — includes oysters ($21-$27), gougeres ($13), tarte flambe with bacon ($16), a chicory and citrus salad ($17), octopus and lentils ($22), and a beef duo with bavette and oxtail ($35) for dinner. The restaurant is also open for brunch, lunch, and a midday menu from 3 to 5 p.m.; there’s also a vegetarian menu as well.

Faubourg Weehawken comes as surrounding commuter towns amp up offerings for food and drink, but none with the pedigree of Faubourg. In Weehawken, Drift restaurant and bar is opening with views of the skyline from the folks behind Hudson & Co. in Jersey City. Opening soon, there’s the nearby Roxy, at 66 Monitor Street at Maple Street, in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette, from Corto’s team, which includes Corto chef, Matt Moschella and Drew Buzzio, who’s also a partner in his family business, the legendary Salumeria Biellese. Danny Meyer’s Daily Provisions, a Tacombi, and Philadelphia import Han Dynasty, are all on track to open in Jersey City.