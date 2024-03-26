New York’s Only Trader Joe’s Wine Shop Becomes a Grab-and-Go Market

Trader Joe’s won’t be reopening its Union Square wine shop, after all.

This week, the California-based company opened a grab-and-go market, called Trader Joe’s Pronto, in the space that housed its only New York wine store for 15 years. “This additional space allows us to carry more of the products our customers in this neighborhood purchase daily,” a company spokesperson told EV Grieve. The store at 138 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue is the first of its kind, and while other grocery chains are downsizing, there aren’t plans to open additional Pronto locations at this time.

The address was previously home to Trader Joe’s only New York wine store. The company shuttered the shop in 2022 after 15 years, claiming that it was “underperforming.” “It is now time for us to explore another location that will allow us to optimize the potential of our one and only license to sell wine in the state of New York,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement at the time. Former employees accused the grocery store chain of attempting to thwart a union from being formed; Trader Joe’s denied the accusations.

Trader Joe’s Pronto is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Shake Shack opens by Penn Station

It’s becoming impossible to leave New York without being tempted by one last Shake Shack burger. The burger chain has locations in Grand Central and at the John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports. Penn Station, the last safe haven, is getting one this week. Shake Shack opens on Thursday at 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, across from Madison Square Garden. Expect the usual burgers and crinkle-cut fries, plus pastries from Balthazar.

Scarr’s is scouting locations in Tokyo and Dubai

Popular slice shop Scarr’s Pizza is going global. Owner Scarr Pimentel recently courting investors in Dubai during a pop-up. After that, the chef was in Tokyo, where he was scouting locations for a permanent pizzeria, possibly in Harajuku or Shibuya. Other irons in the fire: a slice shop in Las Vegas casino that could open as soon as this year, and another in Los Angeles coming next year. The original Scarr’s opened on Orchard Street in 2016; it moved across the street last year and the former location became a sushi counter.