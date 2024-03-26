The Five Best Dishes at NYC’s New Lebanese Taqueria

Share All sharing options for: The Five Best Dishes at NYC’s New Lebanese Taqueria

In was nearly a century ago that Lebanese immigrants to Puebla created tacos árabes. They featured lamb, and later pork, grilled on a rotating vertical spit and deposited in a pita, and now, more often a flour tortilla — and remain popular today in Mexico and New York. This method of cooking meat led to the ubiquitous al pastor as a taco filling. Now lightning has struck again, figuratively speaking, as Mexican and Lebanese food once more collides in one of New York’s original Arab neighborhoods since around 1940 in downtown Brooklyn.

El Cedro (“the cedar,” referring to the national symbol of Lebanon) is a colorful café at 144 Atlantic Avenue, near Clinton Street, with a mural of prickly-pear cactus and two comfortable rows of tables leading to a counter and kitchen.

The chef and owner is Maher Chebaro, who was born in Beirut and worked in restaurants there and in Miami and Chicago before opening this restaurant. A friend and I made a first visit, and tried many things on the 20-something-item menu, which focuses on tacos, tortas, and appetizers that the menu labels as meze.

Here are the five things we liked best, in order of preference.

Hashwe burrito: $18

This absolutely wonderful burrito uses a flour tortilla, so soft it’s almost translucent, stuffed with rice, minced tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, and a choice of either chicken or lamb. We picked the lamb and it had been roasted with nutmeg and garlic.

Pollo Milanese cemita: $16

This isn’t quite the cemita I was expecting: The roll is wrong and there’s no papalo, the piquant leaf that tastes like tar. Yet the sandwich is stupendous, with a thick chicken cutlet crusted with dukkah, plenty of avocado and Oaxacan cheese, tomato, and pickled onion. This sandwich is a home run on a speedball pitch.

Shawarma carne asada taco: $12 for two

Startlingly dressed with avocado tahini, these tacos feature nicely grilled skirt steak, smoky and juicy, along with diced tomatoes and cilantro. I urge you to mince the grilled jalapeno with your plastic knife and put the slices on the taco. A mild red salsa and hotter green salsa are also provided.

Bandera dip: $18

Featuring the colors of the Mexican flag, this delicious trio of dips comes in red (muhammara, a walnut and roasted red pepper dip), guacamole, and labneh (yogurt strewn with seeds and herbs).

Samke pescado taco: $14

This pushes the Baja fish taco in interesting directions. Yes, the thing comes heaped with shredded cabbage, but the mayo is flavored with harissa, and the pico with za’atar, with this one accenting oregano and sesame. Like all tacos here, it comes on a choice of corn tortilla or puffy pita cut thin in cross section, our choice.