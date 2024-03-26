 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Smorgasburg Food Festival Returns Next Month With 80 Vendors

The food festival reopens in April at its three locations

by Luke Fortney
A line forms around Duck Season, a Smorgasburg stand that closed in 2023.
Smorgasburg reopens the weekend of April 5.
Grace Jeon/Smorgasburg

The food festivals are coming: Smorgasburg returns to the city next month. The outdoor market reopens the weekend of April 5 at its locations in Williamsburg, Prospect Park, and the World Trade Center.

More than 80 vendors are participating in the festival this year. That includes almost two dozen newcomers who are selling Colombian-style hot dogs, Hawaiian street foods, Canadian poutine, Jamaican beef patties, and bagels in unlikely flavors, like miso and saffron. Popular vendors like Everything Oxtail, Federoff’s South Philly Cheesesteaks, and Hen House are returning to the market this year.

Smorgasburg started in 2011 as an off-shoot of the Williamsburg market Brooklyn Flea. It’s since expanded with locations at the World Trade Center and Prospect Park. Across the three locations, the food festival worked with around 80 vendors last year.

See the full schedule below:

Smorgasburg World Trade Center

Opening day: April 5
After that: Every Friday
Location: The Oculus, 185 Greenwich Street, near Church Street

Smorgasburg Williamsburg

Opening day: April 6th
After that: Every Saturday
Location: Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 90 Kent Avenue, at North Ninth Street

Smorgasburg Prospect Park

Opening day: April 7
After that: Every Sunday
Location: Breeze Hill

