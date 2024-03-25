One of the Largest Greek Food Stores in America Has a New Home

Titan Foods, an Astoria staple that claimed to be “the largest retail Greek food and grocery store in North America,” shuttered last year, following the sale of the longtime building that housed it. At the time, the owners promised to reopen elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Now, a lease deal has been inked. As of this spring, Titan Foods will finally reopen at Steinway Street and 23rd Road, QNS reports.

The relocation is “a fresh start” the founder’s daughter, Anatoli (Anna) Mastoras told Eater in 2023, with a “different setup and a different design.”

No opening date has yet been set but there are Reddit threads centered on staying abreast of its return to Queens.

The original home of Titan Foods, at 25-56 31st Street, went for $10.5 million in 2023, Greek newspaper the National Herald reported at the time — a sale covering both the storefront, its building, and its adjoining parking lot.

While it was closed, Titan Foods continued online sales, and kept up with its secondary outpost, Titan Bakery in Deer Park, New York, on Long Island, where it also handles distribution under the name Optima.

Titan Foods was first opened in the 1970s, by Kostas and Stavroula Mastoras, who moved to the U.S. as students. In 1996, the family moved to 25-56 31st Street, a 16,000 square-foot space, specializing in a breadth of Greek products — at one point, 20 varieties of feta cheese alone.