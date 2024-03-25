Penn Station’s Popular Commuter Bar Is Opening in Grand Central

The popular commuter bar Tracks Raw Bar & Grill — known by its fans as Tracks Bar — is opening a second location at Grand Central Madison, the year-old train terminal connecting the Long Island Rail Road to the east side of Manhattan. The beloved bar, which opened two decades ago, won the lease through a competitive bid, the New York Post reports. An opening date has not been announced. The original Tracks bar was located in Penn Station, beside the window that sells tickets to the Long Island Rail Road. It moved across 31st Street in 2019 amid ongoing construction at the transit hub.

Jerk chicken is ‘coming soon’ to Park Slope

The grilled meat pros at Peppa’s Jerk Chicken are “coming soon” in Park Slope, according to new signage at 383 Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street. The restaurant with a handful of locations in the city will replace Aunt Butchie’s Cafe, the offshoot of a decades-old Staten Island deli. Similar to the other Peppa’s, the restaurant will serve escovitch fish, curry goat, oxtail, and its popular jerk chicken. Eater has contacted Peppa’s for more.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten heads uptown

AbcV, the popular vegetarian restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, will serve its plant-based menu this spring and summer from the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side. Starting on April 15, the seven-year-old restaurant is taking over an outdoor space on East 77th Street and Madison Avenue; Vongerichten previously sold fondue from the structure. The pop-up will be open for lunch and dinner.