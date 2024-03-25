With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

Pepperoni and jalapeno pizza at La Rose

One thing that sets New York’s pizza scene apart from the rest of the world: You can find almost any style of slice imaginable, turned out to near perfection. At La Rose, which opened last year in Cobble Hill, the specialty is Detroit-style pies: thick squares distinguished by their crisp, cheesy crusts. The pizzas are baked until they’re tender in the middle and fried on the bottom, then heaped with toppings, like pepperoni, jalapeno, basil leaves, and a scoop of garlicky tomato sauce ($24). At $5 to $6 a slice, the pizza is more expensive, but I don’t mind when each one feels like a small meal. 150 Smith Street, near Bergen Street, Cobble Hill — Luke Fortney, reporter

Braised whole fish with ground pork at Sky Pavilion

Eater critic Robert Sietsema asked me to join him at Sky Pavilion, a new Chinese place in Times Square with a tremendous menu that includes an exciting list of specials and a packed menu. Among specials, there’s the braised whole fish with pork ($42.95), an bounty of seafood, savoriness, chiles, and chives, among other things. It was one of a handful of enthralling dishes at this Sichuan newcomer. I can’t wait to go back. 325 W. 42nd Street, near Eighth Avenue, Times Square — Melissa McCart, editor

Rabbit braised in white wine at Eulalie

Located on a dead-end road in Tribeca, Eulalie is a determinedly old-fashioned sort of place where reservations are taken by phone and the proprietor and chef, respectively, want to be known as Tina and Chip. So be it. A multi-course meal in a very French vein runs $115, which is a bargain these days, and among four choices of main course, the bunny was fantastic: a haunch braised in white wine, sided with sliced tenderloin and a cute little mound of its liver sitting atop a tiny puck of pedigreed grits. Throughout the meal, little amuses appeared, including a single shrimp in the best Pernod-based bouillabaisse broth you’ve ever tasted. 239 West Broadway, near White Street, Tribeca — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Matcha noodles at Okiboru Houe of Udon

Last week, I reported that Okiboru’s udon shop debuted in the East Village. I went on opening day and got there at 3:45 p.m. for a 4 p.m. opening — I didn’t get in for another 45 minutes, but it was worth it. (I’d go alone next time, since it’s entirely counter seating.) While most people will go to order the restaurant’s signature noodle, Himokawa udon, make sure to try the cold matcha udon ($24, served with several pieces of tempura), which comes with a dipping sauce. It’s plenty for a full lunch. 124 Second Avenue, St. Marks Place, East Village — Emma Orlow, reporter

Lemon and garlic roasted chicken ouzi at Ayat

The wind and rain blew umbrellas inside out as we descended upon the corner of Avenue C and East 7th Street this month. Darting from the Twin Peaks-lit cocktail bar HiLot through the stormy weather, a drenched line waited at Ayat’s East Village outpost when we pulled up. The BYOB-friendly Palestinian-owned restaurant found us a table for four and we descended upon a fleet of dishes: a not-so-traditional shrimp scampi pizza and ultra luxe mezze platter starting the affair off right. But it was the tremendous chicken main course, a huge bird on top of a sea of yellow rice rich like gold, that stole the show ($26). The aromatics alone were stunning, heavy garlic and onion wafting from the plate, and the depth of flavor between the sprinkling of vegetables and the tremendous amount of meat allowed for the slight textural imbalance between protein and plant. I couldn’t help myself but tear through the spicy skin, dunking bits of flesh in hummus and tahini. For big eaters, this meal is no challenge, but it’s an entree that can shared by the group, too. 107 Loisaida Avenue, near Avenue C, East Village — Paolo Bicchieri, Eater San Francisco reporter