Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Owner Charged With Stealing $20,000 in Worker Wages

An owner and a manager of the Grimaldi’s pizza chain have been charged with stealing over $20,000 from their workers, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference on Thursday. Grimaldi’s owner, Anthony Piscina, along with Frank Santora, manager of its Flatiron outpost, were indicted on one felony count of fraud and seven misdemeanor counts of wage theft in the New York State Supreme Court. Piscina and Santora pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Bragg, “Grimaldi’s gave their employees paychecks that bounced,” and “convinced their employees to continue working through partial payments.” He said at least seven of the restaurant’s employees were paid below minimum wage and given IOUs instead of paychecks. Grimaldi’s, which opened in Dumbo in 1990, was previously sued for similar practices at several New York locations.

Why it’s so hard to go gratuity-free

Few restaurants in New York have been able to operate without customer tips, although many have tried, including Eleven Madison Park and the restaurateurs Danny Meyer and Andrew Tarlow. Little Egg, a small diner in Prospect Heights, opened last year with gratuity-included pricing: Its $19 pancakes already included tip. The restaurant walked back that decision this week to give “our servers a chance to make a bit more and customers a way to share their love for our team,” it said on Instagram. Prices on the menu have been adjusted.

Bagel chain boiling over old bagels

Locals are at odds with Bagel Pub over its leftover food. Ted Rao, a social security and disabilities lawyer, has been digging through the bagel shop’s trash at its Crown Heights location to collect and redistribute what he views as “perfectly good” bagels, the New York Post reports. Chris Kotsis, manager of the shop, doesn’t like that: He says he’s been ticketed three times because of Rao. To stop the bagels from being collected, he’s allegedly been mixing them with wet food scraps and cleaning chemicals in his trash.