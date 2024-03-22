Share All sharing options for: This East Village Restaurant Was a Hit. Now It Has an Upstairs Seafood Bar.

The sequel to a restaurant can sometimes be harder than the first. When it first opens, there’s no template; afterward, diners often develop expectations of the menu and service.

Claud is considering that with their follow-up. The restaurant, opened by Momofuku Ko alums, Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer in 2022, found local acclaim, and needless to say, booked-out seats. “When we first opened Claud we didn’t know anyone would even want to come,” says Pinsky.

On Monday, March 25, the duo will open its second restaurant just a few steps upstairs from Claud, at 90 E. 10th Street, near Third Avenue: This time around with Penny, the restaurant will be geared towards walk-ins, with 31 seats (its only bar seating), just a few will go up on Resy. When asked whether they had gained greater confidence with round two, Pinsky said, “No,” with a laugh.

They hope the restaurant will be much more than just a place to turn to for those who can’t get in downstairs. Unlike at Claud, they are open only on the weekdays, and they’re gearing especially toward the after-work crowd.

Think of Penny as a sleeker, luxurious, yet younger Grand Central Oyster Bar. A place to saddle up to the bar, and either go big (with Dover sole with bone marrow or whole lobster with a side of wet towelettes) or just stop by for little luxuries (like the shrimp cocktail).

Pinsky says the cocktail sauce recipe for the shrimp cocktail was something he tinkered with almost 10 versions of, and in a visit earlier this week, he had just finally arrived at a variation he “might” be ready to put on the menu. “Shrimp cocktail is just one of those things if I see it on the menu, I know I’m going to order it,” says Pinsky. “It’s not about doing it better or different, but just a version broken down to exactly what it's supposed to be; If no one says it's the best shrimp cocktail they’ve ever had, I don’t care so much as making people happy with it.”

At the heart of the menu is the ice box, a custom-made cobalt-colored tray filled with ice, that comes in two sizes ($36 or $98) and gives a little taste of different parts of the raw bar menu; The smaller size features oysters, clams, shrimp, mussels, and crudo, while the larger version adds on vichyssoise with caviar, live raw scallop and periwinkles. (Notably, the menu veers away from tinned fish, which has become something of a bingo card item for new seafood bars in the past couple of years.)

Rotund, stainless steel bins preside over the counter, filled with the catch of the day. The “market” section lists rotating specials, which might include items like a caviar beggar’s purse or broiled oysters. Diners can also order other dishes, like an oyster pan roast, stuffed squid, and tuna carpaccio, plus a sesame brioche served with salted butter and the option for add-on anchovies.

Its downstairs sibling, Claud’s dessert became a runaway hit. Here, Pinsky is sticking with the classics with its three desserts, chocolate mousse, an ice cream sandwich, and cheese with figs.

Their wine program — a collaboration between wine director Ellis Srubas-Giammanco (formerly of Tribeca’s Chambers) and Sinzer — features a 250-bottle list, that spans sake to sherry, in addition to by-the-glass offerings which start at $12 — something harder to find these days. They installed a Hoshizaki Suntory Premium Malt’s draft machine, which Sinzer says was a must for him. “If you’re a solo diner, especially, hopefully, Penny is exactly what you’re looking for,” he says. The menu also includes a low ABV sherry cobbler, and Cel-Ray, a New York soda icon, as a non-alcoholic option.

When a restaurant is entirely bar seating, you better make sure they’re comfortable and fit a range of bodies. With the help of Ian Chapin, who also helped build Claud, the team went to countless restaurants and bars for research, taking note of the width and height of the seat, and distance between each, before landing a custom dark blue, powder-coated cobalt steel base, with a luxurious leather padded cushion, outfitted with a footstool.

“We had a lot of fun testing that out,” said Sinzer.