Is Ilis Worth It?

Ilis was always going to be a destination. All you had to say was “Noma co-founder” and the reservations went flying. It even earned Esquire’s Restaurant of the Year title basically the day it opened, based more on reputation and expectations than anything it had actually done yet. But the Greenpoint restaurant, yes, run by Mads Refslund, formerly of Noma, feels like it’s trying to be more than just Noma-but-in-Brooklyn.

As you’ve likely read, the name is a portmanteau of the Danish words for “fire” and “ice;” Ilis serves its courses wood-fired or chilled, with a focus on North American seafood and game. That will all be served to you by chefs, who rotate between cooking and service on any given night. This fact has garnered the restaurant some breathless coverage about how egalitarian it is, as well as an animated diagram in the Wall Street Journal of how chef-servers walk around the restaurant. It’s all a little overwrought and silly (did we really need a diagram to know that some dishes go from a meat locker to the kitchen to the guest’s table?). But if the crowds say anything, the fine dining tasting menu may not be doomed after all. Or maybe it never was, if you already had the money to spend.

What to drink: Each menu comes with the option to tack on a beverage pairing, but a la carte leaves plenty of options, especially if you walk-in and begin your night with a drink in the lounge. You can go for a variety of cocktails built around seasonal, North American ingredients like a Pawpaw Gimlet, or the Artichoke made with artichoke amaro and barley shochu, which range around $25. Though prices hit $45 for a winter citrus martini, decanted from a stopped bottle like a potion. There is also an extensive wine list, with plenty of double-digit options. Either way, trust the somm to guide your drinking experience.

The vibe: Ilis somehow combines elements of rustic lodge and chic loft space in a way that doesn’t make you feel confused. The space is huge, centered around an open kitchen that is designed such that you can barely hear what the chefs are shouting to each other, but just enough aroma of wood-fired meat wafts out (it smells so good). The exposed brick gestures to the old warehouse for a rubber factory you sit in, and a wall of drying fruits or flowers, for use in future dishes, renders meal as art. But despite the soaring ceilings and large-scale abstract art, it feels warm, likely because the wood fire is in view no matter where you’re sitting. There’s ample space between tables, keeping the noise to a lively hum.

There is an a la carte option for walk-ins at the bar, which features a limited number of menu hits. It’s certainly an easier, and cheaper way to experience Ilis, and the service is just as attentive and friendly as it is for the full dinner. But Ilis is built around tasting menus. As of now, the five-course Market Menu is $195 a person, with a $130 a person beverage pairing option. The larger Field Guide is $295 a person, with a beverage pairing of $195 a person. (There’s also a newer cocktail tasting for a whopping $185 per person.) As such, the clientele is a mix between people who are excited for a special night out and people who are conspicuously not excited. Perhaps it’s because they’ve already been to Noma, or they’re industry vets, or they’re so rich that the price tag needn’t inspire an extra note of ceremony in their night. Whatever it is, on a recent night, a non-zero number of tables seemed almost bored to be there. None of the laughing or frantic whispers of a good time out happening at the other tables, just on their phones waiting for the next course. This doesn’t have to affect your enthusiasm, but it is sometimes baffling to observe.

Best seats: It depends on what you’re going for: At the bar and lounge area, the music is a little louder, the vibe a little more clubby. But be warned that if you’re planning on a bigger a la carte meal, leaning forward from the low, plush lounge seats to eat can get a little unwieldy. Sitting along the bar gets you closest to the action, where you can watch pickles being lovingly plated in a wreath, or a flash of dry ice doing something to a piece of shellfish. It’s also a great scene if you’re dining solo. Bigger parties, however, will likely be seated at one of the many tables, with both candlelight and warm overheads ensuring great photos.

On the menu: I can’t imagine any boredom had to do with the actual meal. The menu is deeply seasonal and ever changing, though there are some dishes that seem to stick around. One is the Instagram-worthy surf clam (an add-on from the seafood cart), which comes wrapped in rope, a single red pucker alerting you to where to press your lips. Inside is a mixture of dashi, tomato and clam juice, like a rarefied Bloody Mary. Another is pickles in some form, whether adorned with a wreath or served in a flower pot.

Given the heritage, you might think the food would be entirely cerebral (fruit leather beetles and whatnot). But even when they go for a more unusual protein or playful plating, they never forget that this is dinner and you’re supposed to be enjoying yourself. Maybe you’ll get a roasted eel served with a rose that doubles as a sauce applicator, brussels sprouts served on the stalk meant to be eaten like corn, or a slice of tuna grilled on a sunflower leaf. On a recent night, the options for the main course of the Market menu were a whole roasted mackerel, or a partridge, which came with an herby, creamy cassoulet made with the bird’s gizzards, and served in a pumpkin. Of course there are flashes of New Nordic stereotypes, like antelope tartare served in leaf dumplings with a creamy, mineral-y elk-heart-and-cricket sauce with which to drag them through.

Dessert is no afterthought either. A walnut ice cream and crumble came topped with osetra caviar, which created the effect somewhere between salted caramel and buttered popcorn, and felt like a perfect encapsulation of everything Ilis—expensive, weird, and something you want to keep eating.

Why go: Of course this is appointment dining. You’re going because it’s the closest you’ll get to eating at Noma now, or because it’s new and hard to get into and already on best-of lists. But that’s not why you walk out satisfied, or wanting to come again. Ilis succeeds in being more than its lineage, and with the walk-in option, it stays committed to making it a little more accessible for everyone (if you can call a $45 martini accessible).

Get your credit card ready: Though you’ll have pre-paid for your meal, gratuity included, when you make your reservation, it’s nearly impossible not to spend more money once you get in. The chilled seafood cart is not only tempting, but having it rolled over to one’s table makes it slightly awkward to fully turn down. And unless you’ve sprung for the beverage pairing, drinks are going to cost you. Basically, there are less expensive ways to eat at Ilis, but not inexpensive. Better just accept the hit to your savings account and enjoy the ride.