A Noodle That’s Popular in Japan Has Just Arrived in Manhattan

When Okiboru opened in 2023 on the Lower East Side, the restaurant specialized in tsukemen. The noodles, served with a rich broth for dipping, were not at all uncommon to find in New York, but, if the long lines were any indication, the restaurant was onto something special: “I have never had tsukemen noodles that cling to their sauce as well as Okiboru’s,” Pete Wells wrote in his New York Times review last year.

Building on the success of the single-dish restaurant, it’s a similar playbook at the team’s follow-up that specializes in Himokawa udon — which claims to be the only New York restaurant to hone in on these flat, wide noodles. Okiboru House of Udon, opened in the East Village this week, at 124 Second Avenue, near East Seventh Street.

You may not have heard of Okiboru House of Udon, but — judging from the lines that formed before even opening on its first day — a whole lot of New Yorkers have, as they waited for its signature dish that has been making the rounds online.

Himokawa udon originates from Kiryu city, Gunma prefecture — they “look like long pieces of silk, so thin they’re almost translucent. (Coincidentally, Kiryu was also a major silk-producing area,” one Japanese tourist site wrote. It is also a place known for wheat production. Himokawa udon was further popularized by restaurants like Godaime Hanayama Udon, in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood.

The wide noodles resemble “pappardelle pasta,” says co-owner Justin Lim, who runs the business with Naoki Kyobashi.

When a diner orders the Himokawa udon, it arrives on the counter in a tray carrying noodles in a ring-shaped bowl like a shallow, lazy river, with a concentric circle dish filled with dipping sauce. The succulent simplicity of the noodle itself is best appreciated in this form ($24). But they are also served in broth ($24), where the noodles become softer, more translucent ribbons. The sets come with tempura, like shrimp, purple sweet potato, and applewood smoked bacon. It’s plenty of food to call one a full meal.

New York has plenty of udon spots, but Okiboru seems to be the only place to get Himokawa udon in a restaurant for now. Still, the high-end Japanese store, Dashi Okume, in Greenpoint also sells them, albeit for cooking at home.

While the Himokawa udon is surely what will draw in customers initially, the matcha udon — also made to be dipped — at Okiboru House of Udon, was as good, if not better ($24, also a set with tempura). They are buoyant and without an overwhelming matcha taste — served over ice like garden snakes wriggling over fresh snow.

Okiboru has several factors that make it feel positioned for the moment. Much like the team’s spot on the Lower East Side, this new restaurant is incredibly tiny, with only a handful of seats — all of which are counter seating. One could imagine the build-out for space with such a small footprint and minimal design is much less than some flashier concepts. Either way, it’s best suited for solo diners (which incidentally, will increase your chances of getting in).

The menu, too, is slender — and made to execute quickly. QR code menus became more prevalent after 2020 and have remained, to much dismay, as the standard across many New York restaurants. It can make an establishment feel sterile and stripped of its hospitality — but at Okiboru’s udon shop, it serves a purpose. Conjuring the vending machines found at ramen spots in Japan, not only is the QR code where you’ll find the list of options, but you pay and tip on it before trays hit the table. When you’re done, just head for the door.

While the fast-paced nature of the set-up could make it feel rushed, the gentleness of the food offers a respite. And if the lines ever die down here — I fear for the East Village that they won’t — I’ll be back for some solo time.