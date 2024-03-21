Chopped Cheese Pasta From a James Beard-Nominated Chef Lands in Brooklyn

Chef Miguel Trinidad, known for his time spent cooking at Filipino spots, Jeepney and Maharlika, and more recently cannabis-laced dinner parties, is working on something new. On March 29, the James Beard-nominated chef will open Marie’s Restaurant — at 195 Wyckoff Avenue, at Harman Street — described as “modern Italian with a NYC twist.” In practice, that means, dishes like a chopped cheese raviolo, lamb patty white ragu, and a play on ropa vieja.

EMP and Gramercy Tavern alumni return for pop-ups

Two New York institutions are celebrating some big anniversaries: Eleven Madison Park, hit its 25th, and Gramercy Tavern is up for its 30th. To celebrate, both restaurants have invited back alumni to host pop-ups. The latest is a dinner held on March 27 at EMP by Colin Wyatt of Twelve, a fancy restaurant in Portland, Maine with ticket prices that track. Over at Gramercy Tavern, the Danny Meyer restaurant recently hosted Jon Karis from Tribeca’s wine bar restaurant Chambers, with its April alum to be announced soon.

Former Mimi chef worked on this bar’s menu

With Others, a new Williamsburg wine bar, enlisted chef Jay Wolman, an alum of Mimi and Babs, to consult on the food menu. “It’s a wine bar first and foremost and not a restaurant,” says Wolman. “I’ve leaned into more Italian flavors and ingredients than I’ve been cooking the past few years. I’m looking to Sardinia and parts of coastal Italy for ideas.” Expect dishes like oysters with Meyer lemon mignonette; crab toast with radishes and bottarga butter; and squid with baby artichokes. Find the new spot at 340 Bedford Avenue, near South Third Street.