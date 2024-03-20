A Superiority Burger Partner Is Out Following Scandal

Superiority Burger has parted ways with Ashwin Deshmukh, a managing partner at the restaurant. Deshmukh was the center of a New York Times story last week that accused the nightlife personality of allegations, including scamming several Downtown Manhattan businesses and prospective investors out of thousands of dollars.

“Ash is no longer an employee or involved in the operation of Superiority Burger,” Superiority Burger owner Brooks Headley and partner Sheryl Heefner shared in a letter to investors. Times Style reporter Joseph Bernstein first reported the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). The restaurant wrote to its investors, “As many of you know, we have begun a thorough independent review of every aspect of our books and records.”

Eater has reached out to Superiority Burger for clarification about whether Deshmukh retains financial shares in the restaurant.

Last week, Heefner told the Times that “Ashwin has been critical to the development of Superiority Burger,” adding, “he is also my friend who I love working alongside.” Deshmukh said “no comment” when Eater reached out, while the New Yorker reported that he refuted many of the claims.

Deshmukh’s departure follows another company notice, made public by Bernstein, that details that nearly $10,000 in back tips were returned to employees on the same day the Times ran its story. On X, Bernstein claimed via a source, that the issue was flagged by employees months before publication. Eater was not able to verify the claim.

Deshmukh was named a defendant in two other Superiority Burger-related lawsuits: one for allegedly owing $200,000, lent from an owner of Spicy Moon to invest in Superiority Burger, and alleged nonpayment to a contractor, Bellwood, hired to work on commercial renovations, as reported by the Times.

Last week, Heefner wrote in a statement to Eater, “We cannot say much because it is active and because we still hope to resolve it with the contractor. We can say that we paid over $600,000 and there were multiple issues involving delays and additional charges about which we disagree.”