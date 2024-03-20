After Years in Clinton Hill, Mekelburg’s Is Closing

Mekelburg’s, a Clinton Hill staple specializing in pantry provisions and sandwiches, is holding its last day on March 31. In an Instagram post announcing the closure, the team did not cite a reason for vacating its space of a decade but added that it would be moving some of its market items, and trivia, across the street to Guevara’s. Daniel Mekelburg’s wife, Alicia Guevara, opened Guevara’s, a vegan cafe, in 2020 (she’s also a Mekelburg’s co-founder). Mekelburg’s has a second location in Domino Park, which will remain open. Eater has reached out for more information.

A Harlem cocktail bar expands to Industry City

Sugar Monk, a Harlem cocktail bar that opened in 2019 with “a seductive speakeasy vibe,” has added a sibling location called Bitter Monk. Now, open, Bitter Monk is located inside Industry City: 68 34th Street, building six, on the second floor.

City Bakery’s founder is setting up in Midtown

After the closure of City Bakery in 2019, founder Maury Rubin has been in pop-up mode, including a recent stint at Urbanspace Union Square food hall. His latest is in the public garden area of 550 Madison Avenue, an office building that in 2022 relaunched with several new food vendors and replaced an outpost of EatOffBeat. Here, Rubin will sell his marshmallow-topped hot chocolate that he was known for at City Bakery.

Robot baristas continue to descend

Botbar, a coffee shop run by robot baristas, made landing in Greenpoint, before expanding a few months later with an outpost inside of a Taiwanese dumpling shop in Midtown. Now new robot baristas have clocked in at a cafe installed inside of a Hudson Yards Muji — and, the New York Post reports, these bots also want to be tipped.