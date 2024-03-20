Share All sharing options for: The New Café Boulud Is Fancier Than the First

Welcome to the Scene Report, a column in which Eater captures the vibe of a notable New York restaurant at a specific moment in time. Read other scene reports here, here, here, and here.

In the late ’90s, I could ill afford to eat in fancy restaurants, but I made an exception for Café Boulud. Located on East 76th just off Central Park in the old Surrey Hotel, it was a cozy countrified place where one of the city’s most renowned French chefs — in the days when being from France counted for something — recalled his youth working in his family’s restaurant near Lyon.

The compact menu was divided into four parts, each offering two or three appetizers and an equal number of entrees. One part channeled the chef’s culinary roots in France, another focused on seasonal dishes, a third on the newly popular local sourcing, while a fourth voyaged to a far-off global cuisine that changed from time to time. The menu itself was a romantic notion, and I eagerly anticipated ordering from it.

A couple of months ago, Café Boulud reopened in the common rooms of a luxury apartment building at 100 East 63rd Street, right at the corner of Park Avenue. The towering lobby is dominated by gray stonework, with an elegant barroom and another restaurant (Maison Barnes, specializing in large format dishes) up an arched stairway to the left, and the main dining room on the right, all very Hogwarts.

The vibe: Café Boulud’s dining room is more formal than the previous one. In the middle rises a statuesque flower arrangement, and the white-clothed tables march on either side along the windows that provide glorious natural light. Walking in at 6:00 p.m. with no reservation, a friend and I were able to secure a window table, but within a half hour the place filled up.

Some women wore furs, while their dates sported tuxes, as if on the way to an awards ceremony or other society function. There were also extended families with young children — at one table near us, a nanny made an appearance early in the meal to drop off the kids. They immediately began spilling things. Adolescents around the room wore prep-school sweaters from Dalton and Chapin.

The food: The menu retains the excitement under executive chef, Romain Paumier. A two-course meal is priced at $95, and a three-course at $125, the latter featuring a dessert in addition to an appetizer and main course. But first there was a warm bread basket with sliced nut bread and pointy miniature baguettes, served with a quenelle of truffle-dusted butter. Next came an amuse bouche of lemony foam in a crunchy globe with a tidbit of what looked like prosciutto on top.

For our two courses, we resolved to order one dish from each of the four sections. From the La Tradition menu we picked ris de veau “Du Barry,” nodding to a classic cauliflower soup. Here the dish is turned on its head by not being a soup and and instead being a display of ginger-glazed sweetbreads, which sit atop a cauliflower steak, also decorated with little curlicues of raw cauliflower. If you have any bread left, use it on the veal demi-glace.

From the Le Potager (“the garden”) menu, we picked a chicory salad of colorful, crunchy greens including puntarelle and Castelfranco radicchio in a blood-orange dressing sprinkled with candied walnuts. I’ve seen a similar salad on other winter menus, but here it’s one-upped with a dollop of herbed goat cheese. Once again, bread is invaluable for mopping the cheese, so ask for more.

Next we picked two entrees. From the La Saison menu, came medium-rare strips of duck breast topped with a tart rhubarb puree planted in collard greens dotted with einkorn berries, while a black garlic jus welled up all around. It was quite a lovely combination, but with perhaps two many elements on the plate, so deciding what stick your fork into next was a challenge.

At the old place, my favorite menu section was always Le Voyage, where the destination might be Spain or Brazil, but was more often in Southeast Asia (and remember, this was when rival French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten was exploring Thai food at Vong). Duo de porc “Chiang Mai” is a deconstructed Thai red curry, carrots and all, placing a pair of pork loin cylinders in a bright red sauce with no coconut milk in sight. Black plums and crisp and squishy lardons are arrayed all around.

What to drink: Lots of action in the mainly French by-the-glass wine list, priced at $18 to $55, higher for some Champagnes, via sommelier Victoria Taylor. My favorite was an organic chenin blanc from Saumur in the Loire Valley. At $18 it was a bargain, peachy and lemony. For its polar opposite among heavily oaked and saturated reds, try the Barbaresco from Giuseppe Nada ($28).

Tip: There is one off-menu item that you shouldn’t miss: A paper cone of fries sprinkled with grated cheese. This being a restaurant with an exacting French chef at the helm, you can bet they are some very good fries.