The food court at Flushing’s Tangram mall has a new vendor. Money Cake, the first U.S. location of a Taiwanese chain, opened on Monday at 133-33 39th Street, near Prince Street. Like other shops in town, the business specializes in Taiwanese wheel cakes — hollow, griddled pastries that can be filled with just about anything: red bean, taro, custard, or cheese, and potato. Those are the options to start, but after April 6, the flavors will also include pepperoni pizza and chicken pesto, said to be inspired by New York. Opening hours are Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tokugawa from the Serafina is now open

The second location of Japanese restaurant Tokugawa opens today at 287 Park Avenue South, at East 22nd Street, from the Italian chain Serafina. The menu has starters like popcorn tofu and Japanese fried chicken; sushi and sashimi; hand rolls; and various omakase options at tables and the bar. The original location opened on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side last summer.

City unveils plans for ‘delivery worker hub’

On Thursday, city officials unveiled design plans for the country’s first “delivery worker hub” — a newsstand-sized building where e-bike riders can charge and dock their vehicles. Pending approval, the hub would replace a vacant 1980s newsstand outside of City Hall; the kiosk would be demolished and replaced with a modern-looking structure with a small office and nearly 50 e-bike battery chargers. A similar rest stop has been proposed for the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side.