Leave the Kids at Home: Park Slope’s New Cocktail Bar Is for the Parents

Better call a sitter: Park Slope’s family-friendly pasta restaurant Pasta Louise is opening a new cocktail bar this week — no kids allowed. “This is not the place to bring your kids,” owner Allison Arevalo said in a statement. The new bar, called Bar Louise, opens on Wednesday at 221 Seventh Avenue, near Fourth Street. It has later hours and grown-up cocktails mixed with lychee, green tea, and rose petal-infused gin ($18 each). For food, there’s roasted onion dip, lasagna, and pigs in a blanket with wagyu beef ($12 to $26).

Opening hours at Bar Louise are Tuesday to Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to midnight; Friday to Saturday, 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. No reservations.

Nitehawk workers vote to unionize

Workers at the Prospect Park location of Nitehawk Cinema elected to unionize on Saturday in a close vote. The bargaining unit consists of over 100 line cooks, bartenders, and servers, who voted 51 to 41 to join the United Auto Workers union, according to a spokesperson for the employees.

Hire a street vendor for your next event

Hire a street vendor for your next event. The Street Vendor Project, a non-profit working with over 3,000 vendors in New York, has a new initiative meant to connect its members with catering opportunities in the city. Interested parties can “hire a vendor” from a range of backgrounds — Dominican, Taiwanese, South African, and more — to serve food at events.

A-listers celebrate two decades of Lure

New Yorkers packed the house of Lure Fishbar last week to celebrate the Soho restaurant’s 20th anniversary with caviar bumps and dancing. Included in the crowd: Ruth Reichl, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the designer Cynthia Rowley, author Candace Bushnell, and Tommy Boy founder, Tom Silverman. “It was everything a seafood-scarfing, yacht-loving, nightlife crowd would expect,” says Page Six.