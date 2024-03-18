With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

Cream of spinach slice at Lucia Pizza

How did cream of spinach end up on pizza? The same way that birria, oxtail, and chicken tikka masala did: Someone was hungry, and thought it sounded good. The someone at Lucia Pizza is owner Salvatore Carlino, who grew up eating at Peter Luger Steak House with his family. He says his creamed spinach is influenced by the one at Luger, but — don’t tell — it’s way better. The pizza ($5.50 for a slice) is Grinch green and super salty, thanks to a mix of mozzarella, Parmesan, and pecorino cheeses. I tried it at the newer location in Soho, which opened last fall, but the original shop in Sheepshead Bay sells it, too. 375 Canal Street, at West Broadway, Soho — Luke Fortney, reporter

Papa rellena at Que Rico

A great place for grab-and-go (or a sit-down meal from the steam table), Que Rico is a newish Colombian bakery right over the Steinway subway stop. Inside the front door is a glass warming case with a great selection of empanadas made on the premises: chicken, sausage, beef, and Hawaiian (ham and pineapple) among them. But larger than the empanadas are the papas rellenas ($4.75), softball-sized wads of mashed potato stuffed with boiled egg and shredded pork. They are breaded and deep fried so they crunch when bitten into. One’s a meal. 32-14 Steinway Street, near Broadway, Astoria — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Eucalipto drip at Villager

Here’s the thing about drinking Villager’s house coffee on a day when the wind is so high it blows your umbrella inside out and even the designer dogs in Crown Heights aren’t sure why they’re outside: It’s perfect. There’s a high acidity matched by a pleasant almond nuttiness, a toastiness in the flavor to match the cozy vibes inside the cafe. A blend of Rwandan and Burundian coffees, Regalia’s Eucalipto provides a complicated but not confused profile: This is a wonderful and accessible coffee to drink on filter. The brew is cheap, coming in at $3. If you score a bag of coffee while visiting — a smart choice considering the multi-roaster offers world-class beans from Berlin’s the Barn and Brooklyn’s own Sey — you get a cup of coffee free. 841 Classon Avenue, near Lincoln Place, Crown Heights — Paolo Bicchieri, Eater San Francisco reporter

Pepperoni square and mushroom square at Mama’s Too

The new Mama’s Too in the West Village has attracted lines since opening day, despite opening in a neighborhood that’s already rich in pizza talent, from L’Industrie to John’s of Bleecker. We nabbed four different square slices (plus the regular house slice), and while there are all manner of interesting toppings, the simplest ones were the best. I loved the pepperoni slice ($6.75), which lets the rich tomato flavor shine through, as well as the mushroom and onion one. The crust is substantial and holds its toppings well, with a combination of charred crunch and pillowy interior. Each slice is big enough for a hearty snack and two make an excellent meal. But if you over-order, the instructions on the pizza box do the trick and the slices reheat beautifully. 325 Bleecker Street, at Christopher Street, West Village — Stephanie Wu, editor-in-chief

Stuffed mussels at San Sabino

I’m usually a purist when it comes to shellfish — no cheese, no mixing with meat — but I really enjoyed the stuffed mussels ($19) at San Sabino, the new restaurant from Don Angie owners Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli. Dappled with ‘nduja rice and lemon aioli, it’s so wrong it’s right. I also love the room: the diminutive Art-Deco bar, the booth in the corner that looks out to the room. In the former Benny’s Burrito space, there’s also a Benny cocktail, a margarita with prickly pear, bergamot, and chiles, served in the most ridiculous of martini glasses ($19). They’re clearly having fun with the menu and the space. 113 Greenwich Avenue, near Jane Street, West Village — Melissa McCart, editor