A Superiority Burger Partner Is Accused of Serial Scamming

A nightlife magnet has been accused of mishandling finances for some of Downtown Manhattan’s hotspots.

Ashwin Deshmukh, an investor and partner in Superiority Burger, along with scene-y restaurant, Jean’s, is the subject of a gossipy New York Times Style piece that accused him of allegedly mishandling funds related to several projects, part of a larger portrait that includes accusations from over a decade of his misrepresenting himself and allegedly scamming people. Deshmukh replied “no comment” to an Eater follow-up.

The article details claims that Deshmukh owed $200,000 to June Kwan, the owner of a nearby vegan spot, Spicy Moon, whom he allegedly borrowed money from to invest in Superiority Burger. By the time of the publication, Deshmukh and Kwan had finalized paperwork related to the February filings. (Kwan’s business had separately come under scrutiny last year when a former chef sued her restaurant for alleged harassment).

Sheryl Heefner, a general manager of Superiority Burger, which Eater named its “best new restaurant” for 2023, said: “As we told the NYT reporter, the lawsuits with June were the result of a misunderstanding and were discontinued in a matter of days — the time it took for the lawyers to exchange a few documents — and that she [June Kwan] is still a friend of Ash and part of SB.”

Around the same time, another lawsuit was filed for alleged nonpayment to Superiority Burger’s construction team, Bellwood, with Deshmukh named as a defendant, “which claims that he entered a $342,603 promissory note with the builder in November 2022 and failed to fulfill it,” the Times stated.

In the article, the NYT author notes that the suit asks for a lien foreclosure, “which could, at least in theory, force a sale of the building whose storefront Superiority Burger rents.”

Heefner responded in a statement to Eater: “The building is not in jeopardy from the mechanic’s lien. We are in the process of reviewing and responding to the action. We cannot say much because it is active and because we still hope to resolve it with the contractor. We can say that we paid over $600,000 and there were multiple issues involving delays and additional charges about which we disagree.”

If you spend enough time in a certain part of Downtown Manhattan, it is hard to not brush with Deshmukh, who has become something of a kingpin in nightlife, regularly described as affable, generous, charming, and mysterious. Others say he is a grifter.

In 2023, he opened Jean’s, an always-busy restaurant with a nightclub that attracts celebrities in the basement. Deshmukh’s business partner, Max Chodorow, said in a statement to the Times that, “his previous business projects prior to Jean’s are a story many entrepreneurs trying to own and operate a business in NYC may be familiar with.’’ He added, “Ash brings years of marketing talent which balances out my unique history of operations in the restaurant industry.” Eater has reached out to Chodorow for comment.

What is indisputable is that Deshmukh has a knack for marketing. Over the years, he’s become known for making establishments into scenes, with moves like providing complimentary Williamsburg Pizza to parties of Downtown’s darlings. In 2022, Eater’s sibling publication at Vox Media, New York magazine put Williamsburg Pizza as one of its “Reasons to Love New York.”

The article also states that Aaron McCann, the pizza chain’s owner, was initially “thrilled” with the marketing efforts of Deshmukh, who was an investor and still lists Williamsburg Pizza in his Instagram bio, but the Times’s reporting claims the duo have since fallen out — not uncommon in business dealings. Still, it appears to be a similar story for the owners of the bar, Short Stories on the Bowery, with whom Deshmukh is no longer involved.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh also has new ventures in the works: Across the street from Jean’s, at 428 Lafayette Street, he is also a part of bringing La Grange, “a new restaurant for New York” to life. In addition, he lists Magic Tiger, “a new tasty thing,” in his bio. The status of both was not immediately clear.