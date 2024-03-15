Share All sharing options for: The Best Dishes in NYC for St. Patrick’s Day

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, commemorating the fifth century patron saint of Ireland said to have banished the snakes from the Emerald Isle. Who can resist a holiday based on parades and hoisting pints of stout? But the holiday is more than that, also commemorating Irish foodways and Irish literary figures. Here are a few dishes to try in order to fully celebrate the holiday.

Irish breakfast at Molly’s Shebeen

A shebeen is a private house that serves alcohol and home cooked meals on the sly, and Molly’s affects that rakish air, while mounting a menu of Irish standards, including the city’s most complete all-day Irish breakfast, heaped with sausages, eggs, Irish bacon, chips, beans, tomatoes, and Irish soda bread. 287 Third Avenue, at 22nd Street, Kips Bay

James Joyce burger at Playwright Tavern

This multi-story pub complex at the northern end of Times Square offers dishes commemorating Irish literary figures. of which a favorite of ours is the James Joyce burger, which features a thick patty of ground beef topped with Irish cheddar and Irish bacon. 202 West 49th Street, at 7th Avenue, Times Square

Corned beef and cabbage at Peter McManus

The most famous Irish American dish is certainly corned beef and cabbage. Turns out, Irish aren’t huge fans of corned beef, according to the Smithsonian, nor was beef particularly a part of their diet. The introduction of corned beef allegedly originated when Irish immigrants, having eaten a menu of mainly cabbage and potatoes in the old country, came here to find an abundance of meat and simply added the corned beef found in Jewish and German delis to their usual boiled dinner, to spectacular effect. 152 Seventh Avenue, at 19th Street, Chelsea

Irish breakfast sandwich at Butcher Block

Pride of Woodside, Butcher Block is an Irish butcher and grocery store. It is also the inventor of the Irish breakfast sandwich, which features elements of Irish breakfast, but mainly the meaty ones, including an egg, Irish bacon, the blood sausage called blood pudding, and several further types of sausage. 43-46 41st Street, at Queens Boulevard, Woodside

Roast beef sandwich at Brennan & Carr

Irish roast beef is cooked into oblivion, then steamed, slice, and sluiced into a kaiser roll with plenty of broth, damp and delicious. Brennan & Carr was founded in 1938 in Sheepshead Bay when the surrounding neighborhood was farmland. 3432 Nostrand Avenue, at Gravesend Neck Road, Sheepshead Bay

Irish nachos at Blarney Stone Bar

Founded in 1968, this still-thriving branch of an Irish dive bar chain is famous for its steamed meat sandwiches at lunch, and tap beer sold in a bare bones atmosphere. The Irish nachos are a rather obvious invention, in this case topping french fries, rather than tortilla chips, with cheese and corned beef. 11 Trinity Place, at Morris Street, Financial District

Shepherd’s pie at Le Cheile — This cozy Irish pub way uptown on a precipice over the Hudson River has a full Irish menu in addition to normal bar food, and prides itself on its Guinness service. A great choice, foodwise, is the shepherd’s pie, made in a ceramic vessel with ground beef and a lively sauce topped by broiled mashed potatoes. 839 West 181st Street, at Cabrini Boulevard, Hudson Heights